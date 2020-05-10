The San Diego Comic-Con 2020, which was called off for the first time in its 50-year history due to the coronavirus pandemic, is being brought back to life as Comic-Con at Home.

Comic-Con International in San Diego, the world’s largest annual festival for comics and pop culture, was originally scheduled to run from July 23 to July 26. The organizers hoped that the event would still push through, but with many of the movies, TV shows, and comic books that would have been promoted at the event stalled due to the coronavirus outbreak, there was little chance for Comic-Con 2020.

As many regular Comic-Con attendees were saddened by the cancellation, it appears that the organizers still have something up their sleeves.

Comic-Con at Home, which is expected to be viewable online, will offer free badges so that everyone will be able to watch. The organizers also took the opportunity to poke fun at themselves, as Comic-Con at Home will offer “free parking, “comfy chairs,” “personalized snacks” and “no lines,” with “pets welcome” — all of which have been the subject of the usual complaints at the annual event.

Not much else has been revealed about Comic-Con at Home, but it will likely feature pre-recorded interviews, trailers, and other announcements that attendees expect from the annual event. No date has been revealed, but many are expecting the online event to happen near the supposed dates for Comic-Con 2020.

Events canceled due to COVID-19

People who purchased passes for Comic-Con 2020 may either request a refund or receive credit towards a badge for Comic-Con 2021, which is already set to happen from July 22 to July 25.

Comic-Con 2020 is just one of many events planned for this year that have been canceled due to coronavirus concerns. E3 2020, which was set to take place in Los Angeles from June 9 to June 11, will be replaced by various plans from the different developers that were looking to present at the annual video game expo. Apple’s WWDC 2020 will be moving to an online-only event for the first time in its history, similarly to the Evo 2020 fighting game championship, though there are concerns that lag may affect matches.

