The best free online concerts to watch from your couch

For those of us who thrive on live music, times are tough. The outbreak of coronavirus, formally known as COVID-19, has canceled concerts and music festivals for the foreseeable future.

But many artists are taking this opportunity to provide free, live shows so all of us stuck at home can pretend we are right there with them. We’ve rounded up some of the best free concerts you can stream online from the comfort of your couch while you’re practicing social distancing at home. 

Billboard Live At-Home series 

Billboard hosts Facebook live concerts from a variety of artists throughout the week. Each week, different artists are scheduled to play, so keep an eye on Billboard’s schedule. 

On March 25, electronic DJ Benny Benassi goes live at 11 a.m. PST and All Time Low is scheduled to play on March 27, at 1 p.m. PST. 

Dead and Company

Deadheads will appreciate Dead and Company’s weekly concerts. Appropriately dubbed “One More Saturday Night Concerts,” fans can tune into past live shows for free via the band’s Facebook page. 

Diplo home DJ sets 

EDM artist Diplo hosts streams every Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday on Instagram, Twitch, and YouTube. 

Bruce Springsteen 

The boss’ 2009 live concert in London’s Hyde Park is now available to stream live on either Youtube or Apple Music. 

Death Cab for Cutie 

Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard will go live every day at 4 p.m. PT for the next few weeks on YouTube and Facebook. Fans can tweet at the band to share what songs they want to hear in future livestreams. 

Third Man Records

Jack White’s Third Man Records streams live on YouTube every day at 10 a.m. PT. Different artists will be performing in the Blue Room at the Nashville record studio. 

Metallica Mondays 

Metallica announced Metallica Mondays, where every Monday, a different live Metallica show streams on the band’s YouTube and Facebook. The band’s first livestream was “Metallica: Live at Slane Castle – June 8, 2019.”

Sofi Tukker 

The EDM-pop duo goes live every day at 11 a.m. PT on Facebook Live and Instagram Live. 

Of course, if none of these artists are your musical taste, many artists announce they are going live a day or so before, so be sure to check your favorite artists’ social media pages to find out about any upcoming livestreams. 

