Save on Avid Pro Tools music production software and start creating magic

Typically, when you create music, whether a full-fledged track, background music for another project, or even just playing around, you have to use a variety of tools. You might have to jump between applications to do various things, like recording, applying post-production effects, and more. Avid Pro Tools is a comprehensive end-to-end audio production suite that aims to provide you with everything you need. With the tools, you can create, edit, produce, mix, master, and deliver, and much more.

Here’s the kicker: For New Year’s you can save 33% off and make music for a full year at a heavily discounted price. Normally, you’d pay $99 per year for Avid Pro Tools Artist, but right now it’s only $66 per year. That deal will only be available from December 31 to January 3, though, so there isn’t a lot of time if you want to take advantage.

Why shop this deal on Avid Pro Tools?

Do you like creating music, or, have you ever dreamed of doing so? Now, the entry point is much more accessible thanks to Avid Pro Tools. If you’re already creating, well, then you’ll need a lot fewer apps or tools to get it done. Everything is available right in Avid’s suite, to do pretty much anything your musical heart desires.

Create, edit, and produce new tracks. All the while, you can access 32 audio and 64 MIDI tracks, utilize over 100 instruments and effects, and have up to 16 simultaneous recording inputs. One of the biggest benefits is that the Pro Tools format is recognized across the professional music industry, so anything you create using the toolset you can take to pro-grade studios.

When you want to change things up, you can access plugins, sounds, and various effects. Moreover, a Pro Tools license includes quarterly feature updates which means the platform is consistently being improved. Get creative, play virtually any music instrument, make music, record high-quality audio, and access seamless hardware integration options. Imagine mixing and mastering the next big hit, all by yourself. That’s precisely what you could achieve here. Why not give it a shot if you haven’t already?

Thanks to a New Year’s deal, which expires on January 3, you can get Avid Pro Tools Artist, for a full year, for only $66.