Fundamentals For Free

The coronavirus hasn’t been kind to the world economy. Businesses are shuttering, stocks are plummeting, and unemployment claims are rising quicker than anyone could have predicted.

We get it. None of this bodes well for your wallet.

Fortunately, the digital world is a treasure trove when it comes to free content. Looking for a way to protect your laptop without shattering your piggy bank? Avast has you covered. Want to pick up a free game on your Switch instead of opting for Animal Crossing? Nintendo offers plenty.

Below, we’ve outlined an abundance of ways you can save on everything from entertainment to art, not to mention the tools you rely on for work and your personal well-being. Gwent, anyone?

The best free resources to keep students engaged while stuck at home

By Mythili Sampathkumar
Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet

The best free online concerts to watch from your couch

By Allison Matyus

Beat the boredom with a free Disney+ subscription

By Josh Levenson
how to turn off subtitles on disney plus

Minecraft adds free educational content in response to COVID-19

By Tyler Treese
minecraft

Best free games to play right now

By Cody Perez
best free nintendo switch games dauntless screenshot01

The best free music players for Windows PCs

By Tyler Lacoma
headphones as microphone for hackers laptop girl

Amazon Video makes family content available to all customers, no Prime needed

By Simon Cohen
amazon fire 7 kids edition kindle deal tablet 5 1

How to get Windows 10 for free

By Arif Bacchus
windows 10 october update

The best free FPS games you can play right now

By Gabe Gurwin
best free fps games quake champions

The best free MMORPGs

By Steven Petite, Josh Brown
best free MMORPGs

The best free games on Nintendo Switch

By Jacob Roach
black friday 2019 nintendo switch deal lite hands on 3

The best free parental control software for PC, Mac, iOS, and Android

By Jon Martindale
Child Phone Tracking

The best free antivirus software for 2020

By Tyler Lacoma
best free antivirus

The best free flight simulators

By Steven Petite
Free Flight Simulators

The best free-to-play games for 2020

By Gabe Gurwin
Best Free to Play Games

How to send large files for free

By Anita George
unlock files with your face using the new dropbox app for windows 10 pc computer

How to Get Google Earth Pro for Free

By Justin Pot

The best free video-editing software for 2020

By Tyler Lacoma
youtube shuttering video editor editing

The best free music download sites that are totally legal

By Quentyn Kennemer
Soundcloud Interface on a Macbook

The best free movie apps for Android and iOS

By Simon Chandler
iPhone 11

Smithsonian releases collection of 2.8 million images for free use

By Trevor Mogg
smithsonian releases collection of 28m images for free use institution

The best free screen recorders for 2020

By Tyler Lacoma
high refresh rate pc gaming

Locast is the free TV streaming service that refuses to die

By Simon Cohen
aop best outdoor tv antenna

The best free video converters for 2020

By Jon Martindale
best free video converters desktop PC

The best free music players for MacOS

By Digital Trends Staff
MacOS Catalina Hands-on | Macbook Pro

The best free drawing software

By Kizito Katawonga
free drawing software

The best free photo-editing software

By Jon Martindale