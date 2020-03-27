The coronavirus hasn’t been kind to the world economy. Businesses are shuttering, stocks are plummeting, and unemployment claims are rising quicker than anyone could have predicted.

We get it. None of this bodes well for your wallet.

Fortunately, the digital world is a treasure trove when it comes to free content. Looking for a way to protect your laptop without shattering your piggy bank? Avast has you covered. Want to pick up a free game on your Switch instead of opting for Animal Crossing? Nintendo offers plenty.

Below, we’ve outlined an abundance of ways you can save on everything from entertainment to art, not to mention the tools you rely on for work and your personal well-being. Gwent, anyone?