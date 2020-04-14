Even if we can’t go see our favorite artists play in person right now, almost every musician out there is playing online concerts for their fans to keep people entertained while we all stay at home.

There’s no shortage of musical acts performing online every day, so we’ve compiled a list of all the upcoming livestream concerts scheduled throughout the rest of this month. Check back on this story, as we’ll be continuously updating it.

*Note: All times are listed in PT.

Wednesday, April 15

9 a.m. Avi Kaplan will be streaming Full Moon live on YouTube

9:30 a.m. Jack Garratt on Facebook

10 a.m. Cavetown on Instagram

10 a.m. David Archuleta on Billboard’s Facebook Page

11 a.m. Lost Frequencies on Twitch

Noon Ella Henderson on Billboard’s Facebook Page

12:30 p.m. Brian Dunne on YouTube

2 p.m. Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell on YouTube

3 p.m. Quinn XCII on Instagram

4:30 p.m. The Metropolitan Opera: Puccini’s La Rondine on the Met Opera’s website

6 p.m. Alyssa Bonagura on YouTube

Thursday, April 16

10 a.m. Lee Brice on Billboard’s Facebook Page

11 a.m. Live with Carnegie Hall: Yannick Nézet-Séguin on the Carnegie Hall’s website

Noon Colbie Caillat on Billboard’s Facebook Page

1 p.m. Allen Stone on Facebook

2 p.m. Grace VanderWaal on Billboard’s Facebook Page

3 p.m. The Weeks on YouTube

5-8 p.m. Sound Mind: A COVID-19 Mental Health Benefit Concert featuring Dawes’ Taylor Goldsmith, Foy Vance, Dispatch frontman Chad Urmston, Langhorne Slim, Jade Bird, and Ballroom Thieves. The show will stream on Relix’s YouTube.

7 p.m. Diplo on Instagram, Twitch, and YouTube

Friday, April 17

10 a.m. Pete Yorn on Billboard’s Facebook Page

Noon Alessia Cara on Billboard’s Facebook Page

Noon Robyn on Facebook, YouTube, or Twitch

Noon Dave Pirner of Soul Asylum on Facebook

1 p.m. Pickathon Presents A Concert A Day: Jeff Tweedy on Facebook, Twitch, and YouTube

8 p.m. Diplo on Instagram, Twitch, and YouTube

Saturday, April 18

Noon The Killers Q&A and live performance on Instagram

2 p.m. Alyssa Bonagura on Facebook and Instagram

4 p.m. Jennifer Koh’s Alone Together on Facebook and Instagram

5 p.m. One World: Together at Home featuring Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys, Paul McCartney, Lizzo, Shawn Mendes, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Billie Eilish, Sam Smith, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, and more. The show will stream on ABC, NBC, CBS, Amazon Prime Video, Facebook, Instagram, Tidal, Twitch, and YouTube.

8 p.m. Diplo on Instagram, Twitch, and YouTube

Sunday, April 19

1 p.m. Diplo on Instagram, Twitch, and YouTube

1 p.m. Pickathon Presents A Concert A Day: Vieux Farka Touré on Facebook, Twitch, and YouTube

Monday, April 20

9 a.m. Weedmaps Higher Together featuring Wiz Khalifa, Billy Ray Cyrus, Ari Lennox, Joey “CoCo” Diaz and more. The show will stream on Weedmaps.

Tuesday, April 21

4:30 p.m. The Metropolitan Opera: Puccini’s Tosca on the Met Opera’s website

7 p.m. Diplo on Instagram, Twitch, and YouTube

Wednesday, April 22

4 p.m. Jersey 4 Jersey COVID-19 Relief Concert featuring Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, SZA, and Halsey. The show will be broadcast on Apple Music and Apple TV apps and E Street Radio on SiriusXM (which is free for the rest of this month).

Thursday, April 23

7 p.m. Diplo on Instagram, Twitch, and YouTube

Friday, April 24

All Day The Loop.tv Music Festival featuring The Struts, NETTA, Flora Cash, Hanson, MILCK, and more. The festival will stream on Twitch.

8 p.m. Diplo on Instagram, Twitch, and YouTube

Saturday, April 25

All Day The Loop.tv Music Festival featuring The Struts, NETTA, Flora Cash, Hanson, MILCK, and more. The festival will stream on Twitch.

8 p.m. Diplo on Instagram, Twitch, and YouTube

Sunday, April 26

1 p.m. Diplo on Instagram, Twitch, and YouTube

Monday, April 27

TBA

Tuesday, April 28

7 p.m. Diplo on Instagram, Twitch, and YouTube

Wednesday, April 29

TBA

Thursday, April 30

7 p.m. Diplo on Instagram, Twitch, and YouTube

