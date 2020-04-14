Even if we can’t go see our favorite artists play in person right now, almost every musician out there is playing online concerts for their fans to keep people entertained while we all stay at home.
There’s no shortage of musical acts performing online every day, so we’ve compiled a list of all the upcoming livestream concerts scheduled throughout the rest of this month. Check back on this story, as we’ll be continuously updating it.
*Note: All times are listed in PT.
Wednesday, April 15
9 a.m. Avi Kaplan will be streaming Full Moon live on YouTube
9:30 a.m. Jack Garratt on Facebook
10 a.m. Cavetown on Instagram
10 a.m. David Archuleta on Billboard’s Facebook Page
11 a.m. Lost Frequencies on Twitch
Noon Ella Henderson on Billboard’s Facebook Page
12:30 p.m. Brian Dunne on YouTube
2 p.m. Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell on YouTube
3 p.m. Quinn XCII on Instagram
4:30 p.m. The Metropolitan Opera: Puccini’s La Rondine on the Met Opera’s website
6 p.m. Alyssa Bonagura on YouTube
Thursday, April 16
10 a.m. Lee Brice on Billboard’s Facebook Page
11 a.m. Live with Carnegie Hall: Yannick Nézet-Séguin on the Carnegie Hall’s website
Noon Colbie Caillat on Billboard’s Facebook Page
1 p.m. Allen Stone on Facebook
2 p.m. Grace VanderWaal on Billboard’s Facebook Page
3 p.m. The Weeks on YouTube
5-8 p.m. Sound Mind: A COVID-19 Mental Health Benefit Concert featuring Dawes’ Taylor Goldsmith, Foy Vance, Dispatch frontman Chad Urmston, Langhorne Slim, Jade Bird, and Ballroom Thieves. The show will stream on Relix’s YouTube.
7 p.m. Diplo on Instagram, Twitch, and YouTube
Friday, April 17
10 a.m. Pete Yorn on Billboard’s Facebook Page
Noon Alessia Cara on Billboard’s Facebook Page
Noon Robyn on Facebook, YouTube, or Twitch
Noon Dave Pirner of Soul Asylum on Facebook
1 p.m. Pickathon Presents A Concert A Day: Jeff Tweedy on Facebook, Twitch, and YouTube
8 p.m. Diplo on Instagram, Twitch, and YouTube
Saturday, April 18
Noon The Killers Q&A and live performance on Instagram
2 p.m. Alyssa Bonagura on Facebook and Instagram
4 p.m. Jennifer Koh’s Alone Together on Facebook and Instagram
5 p.m. One World: Together at Home featuring Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys, Paul McCartney, Lizzo, Shawn Mendes, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Billie Eilish, Sam Smith, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, and more. The show will stream on ABC, NBC, CBS, Amazon Prime Video, Facebook, Instagram, Tidal, Twitch, and YouTube.
8 p.m. Diplo on Instagram, Twitch, and YouTube
Sunday, April 19
1 p.m. Diplo on Instagram, Twitch, and YouTube
1 p.m. Pickathon Presents A Concert A Day: Vieux Farka Touré on Facebook, Twitch, and YouTube
Monday, April 20
9 a.m. Weedmaps Higher Together featuring Wiz Khalifa, Billy Ray Cyrus, Ari Lennox, Joey “CoCo” Diaz and more. The show will stream on Weedmaps.
Tuesday, April 21
4:30 p.m. The Metropolitan Opera: Puccini’s Tosca on the Met Opera’s website
7 p.m. Diplo on Instagram, Twitch, and YouTube
Wednesday, April 22
4 p.m. Jersey 4 Jersey COVID-19 Relief Concert featuring Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, SZA, and Halsey. The show will be broadcast on Apple Music and Apple TV apps and E Street Radio on SiriusXM (which is free for the rest of this month).
Thursday, April 23
7 p.m. Diplo on Instagram, Twitch, and YouTube
Friday, April 24
All Day The Loop.tv Music Festival featuring The Struts, NETTA, Flora Cash, Hanson, MILCK, and more. The festival will stream on Twitch.
8 p.m. Diplo on Instagram, Twitch, and YouTube
Saturday, April 25
All Day The Loop.tv Music Festival featuring The Struts, NETTA, Flora Cash, Hanson, MILCK, and more. The festival will stream on Twitch.
8 p.m. Diplo on Instagram, Twitch, and YouTube
Sunday, April 26
1 p.m. Diplo on Instagram, Twitch, and YouTube
Monday, April 27
TBA
Tuesday, April 28
7 p.m. Diplo on Instagram, Twitch, and YouTube
Wednesday, April 29
TBA
Thursday, April 30
7 p.m. Diplo on Instagram, Twitch, and YouTube
Editors' Recommendations
- The best free online concerts to watch from your couch
- 10 celebrities that are streaming their own shows while stuck at home
- Virtual learning: How to keep your kids engaged while they’re off from school
- Spotify introduces ways for fans to directly help musicians in need
- SNL is coming back this Saturday — with its cast working from home