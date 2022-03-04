  1. Home Theater
Amazon Music is now available on Vizio TVs

Phil Nickinson
By

Amazon Music is now available as a native app on Vizio televisions. The inclusion of the app for SmartCast — Vizio’s built-in operating system — means that you’ll be able to stream more than 2 million songs for free on the third-largest music streaming service in the world without having to resort to Bluetooth or AirPlay or some other workaround. You’ll also be able to stream Amazon Music Unlimited, which ramps things up to more than 75 million high-definition songs.

The Amazon Music App on a Vizio TV.
Vizio/Amazon

“With millions of users across the country, Vizio is an obvious choice for Amazon Music to expand our service into the homes of music fans,” Karolina Joynathsing, director of business development for Amazon Music, said in a press release. “We look forward to our customers being able to easily listen to their favorite music on Vizio smart TVs starting today.”

Amazon Music Unlimited costs $15 a month and works with up to six people in your household at once. It currently comes with a three-month free trial, and also gets you access to spatial audio (like on Apple Music), and better-than-CD quality streams at up to 24-bit, 192 kHz.

“At Vizio, we believe the TV is the centerpiece of the home entertainment experience, which is why we’ve made it a priority to add content and services that our users love,” said Katherine Pond, Vice President of Business Development at Vizio. “The addition of music services like Amazon Music, together with our award-winning Sound Bars, allows us to offer users a new way to search, discover and experience high-quality music, podcasts, and more from their Vizio smart TV.”

The Amazon Music app joins other music apps on Vizio, like Pandora, Vevo, and Tidal.

