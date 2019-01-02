Digital Trends
Home Theater

Roku’s app ditches the hardware, becomes a one-stop streaming shop

Simon Cohen
By

Roku might be best known for its popular lineup of streaming devices, but it’s the company’s channel-based streaming platform that underpins its long-term growth and revenue strategy. Today, we’re seeing the first big indication that Roku isn’t afraid of a world in which you don’t need one of its set-top boxes, or streaming sticks, to enjoy the platform’s content. If you’ve got the Roku app installed on either an iOS or an Android device, you can access the Roku Channel — no additional hardware required.

The Roku Channel is the company’s ad-supported, subscription-free movie, TV show, news, and sports offering. With more than 10,000 titles,  it’s a cross between Netflix and the stand-alone streaming apps offered by major broadcasters. It has a better selection of content than the broadcasters, and fewer ads per show or movie, but there’s no original content. Until today, if you wanted to watch the Roku Channel, you needed a Roku device, or one of the many Roku-powered TVs made by brands like Sharp, TCL, and HiSense. By adding the Roku Channel to the Roku app, the company has signaled a willingness to reduce its dependence on hardware sales as a way of adding users to its platform.

The move makes sense. In the not-so-distant future, all TVs will be smart TVs. They’ll either run their own OS, like LG’s WebOS, or they’ll run a third-party platform like Roku TV. Either way, the era of the streaming device add-on has an expiration date that is now visible on the horizon. In order to maintain both ad-supported and subscription-based revenues in the future, Roku has to find ways to get its platform of channels onto as many screens as possible. This move started last year, with its launch of the Roku Channel on the web, and its app-based presence on smartphones and tablets is simply the logical next step.

But Roku has even bigger plans for the Roku Channel. As part of today’s announcement, Roku says you’ll soon be able to add up to 25 subscription-based collections, from providers like  Showtime, Starz, and Epix, to the Roku Channel. This provides two key benefits: One monthly bill that covers all of your subscribed content, plus the ability to find all content — free or paid — through a unified search feature.

We don’t see Roku abandoning its hardware, or its thousands of independently run channels, any time soon. It’s clear now however, that it’s readying itself to follow in the giant footsteps of Amazon and Netflix, by creating the perfect home for its own original content in the future.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to download movies from Netflix for offline viewing
Up Next

Sneak pre-'View': August's new video doorbell leaks ahead of CES
singlecue gesture control home devices amazon
Smart Home

Eyesight shuts down production of the Singlecue gesture controller

Eyesight Technologies announced that it will be discontinuing Singlecue, its gesture-based control system. The company will no longer sell the product and will stop offering support on December 31, 2019.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
how to rip a dvd or blu ray movie 35630932 drive on laptop computer
Home Theater

Looking to rip a Blu-Ray or DVR to your hard drive? Our guide makes it easy

Saddled with a massive collection of movies on Blu-Ray or DVD that you'd like to get on to your computer? Here's how to rip them to your hard drive or media server, so you can enjoy your movies without ever leaving your couch.
Posted By Parker Hall
an education official trailer poster for 5802269829001
Movies & TV

Snuggle up with the best romance films on Netflix in January 2018

Looking for a story about love and lust? We've rounded up the most romantic films currently on Netflix, whether you're looking for a story about young love or a man who falls in love with artificial intelligence.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
sonos s18 satellte speaker fcc filing 23398919522 87771c5d5b k
Home Theater

New Sonos S18 satellite speaker shows up in an FCC filing

A new FCC filing may have outed upcoming Sonos speakers. The documents appear to show the company is planning on releasing new satellite speakers to add surround sound and voice control to its Playbar soundbar.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
Movies & TV

'Stranger Things' season 3 teaser promises some fireworks, reveals premiere date

With a sophomore season as strong as its first, Stranger Things is now moving on to season 3. Here's everything we've learned so far about the Netflix series' upcoming third season, premiering in July 2019.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Amazon Fire TV Cube
Home Theater

From the Roku Ultra to the Fire TV Cube, these are the best streaming devices

There are more options for media streamers than ever, so it’s more difficult to pick the best option. But that’s why we're here. Our curated list of the best streaming devices will get you online in no time.
Posted By Parker Hall
ces is even relevant anymore 750x414
Business

CES 2019

Covering nearly 3 million square feet, the annual CES show is a gadget-lover paradise. Every year, technological titans and scrappy startups alike descend on Las Vegas to show off the amazing products they’ve been quietly toiling away on…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Movies & TV

Netflix gives a glimpse of 'Punisher' season 2 and possibly the premiere date

The Punisher is getting a second season on Netflix, with Jon Bernthal returning to play Marvel Comics' gun-toting antihero, Frank Castle. Here's everything we know about season 2 of The Punisher so far.
Posted By Rick Marshall
how to download movies from netflix
Home Theater

Got a long plane ride ahead? Here's how to download movies from Netflix

If you want to watch your favorite Netflix films and TV shows but don't have a data connection, you need to download them to view offline. Here, we show you how to dfownload movies and TV series from Netflix in iOS, Android, or Windows 10.
Posted By Parker Hall, Mark Coppock
best headphones sony mdr-1000x feature
Home Theater

Throw away those EarPods -- we dug up the best headphones in every style

Trolling the internet for hours to find headphones is no way to live. Instead, leverage our expertise and experience to find the best headphones for you. Here are our 10 favorites.
Posted By Parker Hall
ELAC Uni-Fi UB5 review
Home Theater

From home theater to home studio, these are the best speakers you can buy

Whether you’re looking for a spiffy surround sound setup or a small system to listen to Spotify, a great pair of speakers can make all the difference. These are the best speakers in all shapes and sizes.
Posted By Parker Hall
Sennheiser Momentum true wireless earbuds review
Home Theater

Set your ears free with the best completely wireless earbuds

If you can't stand the tangle of cords, or you're just excited about completely wireless earbuds, you're going to need some help separating the wheat from the chaff. Our list serves up the best true wireless earbuds around.
Posted By Parker Hall, Ryan Waniata
Home Theater

Wireless headphones are finally awesome, and these are our favorites

Between sleek form factors, prime audio quality, and the freedom of untethered listening, there has never been a better time to pick up a pair of wireless headphones. These are the best ones currently available.
Posted By Parker Hall
sennheiser momentum vs master and dynamic mw07 feature
Home Theater

We pit the two best-sounding wireless earbuds against each other

There are two pairs of true wireless earbuds that we've put on a pedestal for sound: Sennheiser's Momentum True Wireless and Master and Dynamic's MW07. Both pricey pairs have their advantages, but only one can be the best.
Posted By Ryan Waniata