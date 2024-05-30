If you’ve been looking for more than just traditional search engines, you may have turned to Perplexity. The app allows users to ask questions and receive quick, accurate answers from a carefully selected set of sources, all powered by ChatGPT. Now, a new software update is making Perplexity AI even better.

Perplexity Pages allows you to transform your research into visually engaging and comprehensive content. Whether you are creating detailed articles, reports, or informative guides, Perplexity Pages brings your ideas to life. This new tool simplifies organizing and sharing information, giving you more control. You also have the option to publish your work to Perplexity’s library of user-generated content, where you can showcase your expertise.

Designed for educators, researchers, and hobbyists, Perplexity Pages is customizable and adaptable to match your target audience, allowing for easy article structure adjustments.

To begin using Perplexity Pages, you start with a blank page. You then describe your topic under the heading “What’s your Page about?” After choosing your target audience from “Anyone,” “Beginners,” or “Experts,” Perplexity AI will generate the content.

You can utilize the integrated highlight tool to edit, customize the layout, add media, and organize sections. You can also access sources for each section to refer back to the original content.

Once you’ve crafted your content, Perplexity Pages opens the door to collaboration. You can preview your work, ensuring it’s perfect before sharing it with others. From there, you can share the work for further collaboration.

Last year, Digital Trends’ Mobile Editor Joe Maring called Perplexity AI the “perfect ChatGPT iPhone app.” The addition of Perplexity Pages will undoubtedly make it even more helpful.

You can download Perplexity in the App Store and Google Play. You can also use Perplexity via the web. The free version includes unlimited quick searches and up to five pro searches daily. The service’s standard AI model powers it. With a Pro subscription costing $20 per month, users get 600 pro searches per day, access to various AI models, and other advanced features.

