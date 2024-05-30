 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Perplexity, one of our favorite AI apps, just got a big update

By
Perplexity app shown on an iPhone.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

If you’ve been looking for more than just traditional search engines, you may have turned to Perplexity. The app allows users to ask questions and receive quick, accurate answers from a carefully selected set of sources, all powered by ChatGPT. Now, a new software update is making Perplexity AI even better.

Perplexity Pages allows you to transform your research into visually engaging and comprehensive content. Whether you are creating detailed articles, reports, or informative guides, Perplexity Pages brings your ideas to life. This new tool simplifies organizing and sharing information, giving you more control. You also have the option to publish your work to Perplexity’s library of user-generated content, where you can showcase your expertise.

Recommended Videos

Designed for educators, researchers, and hobbyists, Perplexity Pages is customizable and adaptable to match your target audience, allowing for easy article structure adjustments.

To begin using Perplexity Pages, you start with a blank page. You then describe your topic under the heading “What’s your Page about?” After choosing your target audience from “Anyone,” “Beginners,” or “Experts,” Perplexity AI will generate the content.

New highlight tool in Perplexity.
The highlight tool in Perplexity Pages Perplexity

You can utilize the integrated highlight tool to edit, customize the layout, add media, and organize sections. You can also access sources for each section to refer back to the original content.

Once you’ve crafted your content, Perplexity Pages opens the door to collaboration. You can preview your work, ensuring it’s perfect before sharing it with others. From there, you can share the work for further collaboration.

A photo of Perplexity Pages running on a laptop.
Perplexity Pages Perplexity

Last year, Digital Trends’ Mobile Editor Joe Maring called Perplexity AI the “perfect ChatGPT iPhone app.” The addition of Perplexity Pages will undoubtedly make it even more helpful.

You can download Perplexity in the App Store and Google Play. You can also use Perplexity via the web. The free version includes unlimited quick searches and up to five pro searches daily. The service’s standard AI model powers it. With a Pro subscription costing $20 per month, users get 600 pro searches per day, access to various AI models, and other advanced features.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
An Apple insider just revealed how iOS 18’s AI features will work
An iPhone 15 Pro Max laying face-down outside, showing the Natural Titanium color.

As Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) inches closer, the chatter around the company’s AI work has taken a feverish turn. In a year when smartphone and computing brands have focused solely on AI niceties, Apple has been uncharacteristically silent around the AI hype — eliciting concern about the brand missing the train.

However, a new report has given us a closer look at how Apple's AI dreams may come to fruition with its iOS 18 update later this year.
New details on Apple's AI plans

Read more
Meta’s ChatGPT killer is taking over your favorite apps
Meta AI on mobile and desktop web interface.

The AI hype is in full swing right now, transcending form factor boundaries with mixed success. But for the most part, the situation has been a pricey endeavor for users willing to tap into its full potential. Earlier today, Meta AI made its grand debut, drawing power from the Llama 3 model. It’s free (for now) and it could well be one of the first truly mass-market AI products.

That’s primarily because Meta AI is already making its way to some of the most widely used platforms on the planet that draw billions of users. Available in the English language, the multifunctional AI tool can now be found on WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger.

Read more
There’s a big problem with the iPhone’s Photos app
The Apple iPhone 15 Plus's gallery app.

While my primary device these days continues to be my iPhone 15 Pro, I’ve dabbled with plenty of Android phones since I’ve been here at Digital Trends. One of my favorite brands of phone has been the Google Pixel because of its strong suite of photo-editing tools and good camera hardware.

Google first added the Magic Eraser capability with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, which is a tool I love using. Then, with the Pixel 8 series, Google added the Magic Editor, which uses generative AI to make edits that wouldn’t be possible otherwise. There are also tools like Photo Unblur, which is great for old photographs and enhancing images that were captured with low-quality sensors.

Read more