Roku users get another great streaming option with the arrival of YouTube TV

YouTube TV has been on a roll for the last few months. The service, which launched in April of last year, expanded to include new markets in December, and added support for Samsung and LG TVs in November. Now it’s taking an even bigger step forward, rolling out on Roku devices, and opening up a far greater potential customer base in the process.

“We love TV — from the shows to live sports to the can’t-miss events. We built YouTube TV to give consumers a better way to experience this great content,” YouTube TV product management director Christian Oestlien said in a statement. “The way people watch TV is ever-evolving, and expanding our reach through the Roku platform was a great fit.”

The Library tab shows the TV shows and movies you’ve recorded, while also letting you browse on-demand offerings. The Home tab shows personalized recommendations and lets you pick up what you were last watching, even if that was on another device. If, on the other hand, you’re just looking to channel surf, the Live tab takes you to a program guide so you can see both what’s on now and what’s coming soon.

While the YouTube TV app isn’t supported on every Roku device ever released, chances are that if you bought yours within the last few years, it’s supported. More so, all Roku TV models are supported by Roku TV, so you don’t need to worry about your recently purchased smart TV being left out. Aside from TVs, compatible devices are the Roku Ultra, Roku Streaming Stick+, Roku Streaming Stick (3800x, 3600x), Roku Express/Express+ (3910x, 3900x, 3710x, 3700x), Roku Premiere+, Roku Premiere, Roku 4, Roku 3 (4200x, 4230x), and Roku 2 (4210x).

YouTube TV starts at $35 per month, including its Cloud DVR which, unlike most other live TV streaming services, offers unlimited storage. You can share a single subscription with as many as five family members or roommates, all of whom get their own login, personalized recommendations, and DVR.

For more information about YouTube TV for Roku, check it out on your device or the Roku channel store. If you’re not sure that YouTube TV is for you, make sure to take a look at our comparison of live TV streaming services.