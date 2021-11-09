One of the biggest live TV streaming services in the United States finally works on one of the three major browsers in the world. YouTube TV — before today had been unavailable in Safari on MacOS — now works on Apple’s default browser. (As spotted by 9to5 Google.)

Previously, going to tv.youtube.com would kick you to a support page on all the other ways to watch YouTube TV if you were trying to do so from Safari. There’s no word on what changed in Safari (or MacOS) to allow YouTube TV to finally be supported, but we’re also not going to look gift horse in the mouth.

All of the usual features are there in Safari, which is exactly what you’d expect to see given that it’s a web-based service in a web browser. You can browse your library, view recommendations and recordings, and scroll through the live menu to see what’s on right that minute.

YouTube is at least the second-largest live streaming service in the U.S., with “more than 3 million” subscribers as of October 2020, which was the last time Google gave any sort of update. Hulu With Live TV reported 3.7 million subscribers as of August 12, 2021, and will give another update on November 10.

YouTube TV also remains available on every major streaming platform, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, and Google TV. It’s also available on iOS and Android devices.

YouTube TV has a single streaming plan, which runs $65 per month and includes the ability to “record” as much as you want to the service’s cloud storage, and attach up to a half-dozen individual profiles to a single account. YouTube TV also has a handful of optional add-ons, such as HBO Max and Cinemax, a sports package, and more, that further build out the service.

