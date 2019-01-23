Google’s Super Bowl surprise: YouTube TV is going nationwide

Share

Google has announced that it’s expanding YouTube TV to an additional 95 markets, which it claims will cover more than 98 percent of households in the United States. Google has also committed to covering the remainder of the country too, but has only said that will happen shortly after today’s expansion.

This will be welcome news for folks who have been itching to subscribe to Google’s live TV platform, but have so far been prevented from doing so by the service’s limited coverage area.

YouTube TV, which offers more than 60 channels for $40 a month, also offers its subscribers six accounts per household, each with their own unlimited storage DVR. Add-ons such as AMC Premiere and NBA League Pass can be had for an additional monthly fee. One of the advantages YouTube TV has enjoyed over its live TV competition, like Sling TV and Hulu Live, is its local affiliate channels. With the expansion, the service will provide local feeds from the four largest broadcasters in over 90 percent of the markets where YouTube TV is available.

We’ve been impressed with YouTube TV’s simplicity of pricing, and its outstanding mobile experience. Though the service doesn’t have every single channel that you may find on some rival services, neither does it create bundles that force you to pay more for the channels it does carry. The $40 fee really is an all-in price. That fee also includes YouTube Originals, which is attractive for fans of the many YouTube creators on the regular platform.

However, YouTube TV is not without its flaws. The service angered many when it experienced a glitch during the World Cup in 2018. To make up for it, Google offered its subscribers a free week of viewing. This event showed that the company was willing to compensate customers for an outage, but it mostly highlighted the fact that such outages could occur at the most inopportune times — something potential subscribers might want to keep in mind ahead of this year’s Super Bowl.

Some users may also be annoyed by the platform’s policy of replacing DVR-recorded shows when those same episodes are also available as on-demand versions — thereby preventing the skipping of commercials.