It’s been a long time since Nvidia did a refresh of its popular Android TV and gaming device, the Nvidia Shield TV. But if a recent glitch on Amazon is any indicator, we’ll soon see a new version of the Shield TV Pro with a faster processor and an all-new remote control, for $200.

Amazon put up a product page for the new top-of-the-line Shield TV Pro earlier on Thursday, October 17, and it was spotted by several publications including Android Authority, which managed to snag a screen capture of the product description. Less than an hour later, Amazon removed the product, which no longer shows up at the original page address or on searches of the online retail giant. Nvidia’s site is equally silent about this new product, but out-of-stock labels on all current Shield TV products is a likely and indicator something’s about to be announced.

If the now-invisible product page details were accurate, the new Shield TV Pro will be available on October 28, and it features a few enhancements over the current (2017) generation of the Shield TV.

Chief among these is the addition of an Nvidia Tegra X1+ CPU, which could mean 25% faster performance according to the product description. The current Shield TV is no slouch when it comes to speed, but given that Nvidia is using this media streamer as its anchor in the streaming video game market, more performance is always welcome. RAM and storage are unchanged from the 2017 version at 3GB and 16GB respectively.

HDR fans will love that the new Shield TV Pro finally supports Dolby Vision, something that hasn’t been offered on previous Shield TVs.

The other big change is the remote control. Until now, Shield TV remotes have been minimalist affairs, following the model created by Apple TV of pairing a directional pad and volume slider, with a back button, a home button, and a dedicated voice assistant button. The new remote is a significant departure from this approach, adding a dedicated play/pause button, plus power, menu, fast-forward/rewind buttons.

It appears Nvidia has also partnered with Netflix, giving the streaming video giant the only service-centric button on the remote. The remote is also motion-sensitive, which suggests it may be possible to use it as an alternative to the dedicated gaming controller for some games. Built-in IR gives the remote the ability to control third-party TVs and other devices without relying on HDMI-CEC.

It also looks like the Pro edition is now the same size and shape as the 2017 Shield TV, giving it a significantly smaller footprint than the previous generation.

At $200, the new Shield TV Pro is $100 less than the last version of the Pro, but it notably does not come with a dedicated gaming controller.

Digital Trends reached out to Nvidia, and we’ll update this post with all of the details when there’s anything official to report.

