 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Reviews

Dumb Money review: an easily digestible dramedy

Alex Welch
By
Anthony Ramos wears a GameStop uniform in Dumb Money.
Dumb Money
Score Details
“Dumb Money is a surprisingly effective, easily watchable modern-day dramedy.”
Pros
  • Paul Dano's quietly charismatic lead performance
  • An entertaining cast of supporting characters
  • A consistently funny, breezy script
Cons
  • Only a surface-level examination of its story
  • Several poorly timed needle drops

Many have correctly noted that most of the midbudget dramedies that are produced nowadays seem to either take place in the distant past or in a contemporary time frame that is so undefined it might as well not matter. Dumb Money, in many ways, feels like a response to this particular trend. Set in the COVID lockdown era of 2020 and early 2021, the film invites viewers back to a period that will likely still be fresh in the minds of many who see it. Furthermore, it brings a story to life on the big screen that is about as recent as a scripted film can possibly adapt.

Telling such a contemporary story is a considerable risk for a movie to take. Few writers and directors, after all, have proven themselves capable of truly exploring the complexities of their current eras onscreen. That’s something that only considerable hindsight usually affords artists the ability to do, and the potential for cringeworthy, on-the-nose metaphors and diatribes increases exponentially the closer to the present a film’s setting gets. Despite that, Dumb Money is surprisingly cringe-free, and its observations, while shallow, ring no less true now than they might have two years ago.

Seth Rogen wears a polo shirt in Dumb Money.
Lacey Terrell / Sony Pictures

Directed by I, Tonya and Lars and the Real Girl director Craig Gillespie, Dumb Money follows Keith Gill (Paul Dano), a modest stock analyst who gains attention online when he begins sharing his interest and investments in GameStop, a once-popular video game retailer that was, like a lot of companies, driven to difficult times by the COVID-19 pandemic. In doing so, Keith paves the way for his niche interest in GameStop’s stock to become a full-blown online movement — one co-opted and partly organized by the members of a subreddit known as r/WallStreetBets.

From there, Dumb Money quickly expands its scope, focusing on an assortment of middle-class Americans who are inspired by Keith, as well as the hedge fund investors and company CEOs who stand to lose millions of dollars in the face of GameStop’s rising stock price. Key among its supporting figures are Jennifer Campbell (Barbie‘s America Ferrera), a nurse committed to taking Wall Street and its stock market manipulators to task; Marcos (Anthony Ramos), a GameStop employee desperate to leave his dead-end job behind; and Steve Cohen (Vincent D’Onofrio), Ken Griffin (Nick Offerman), and Gabe Plotkin (Seth Rogen), a trio of hedge fund managers desperate to keep GameStop’s stock price down.

Dumb Money spends most of its second and third acts bouncing between its characters’ perspectives — slowly offering viewers more details about how much each stands to gain and lose from GameStop’s collectively managed success. Tonally and structurally, the film feels deeply indebted to dramedies like The Big Short, though it lacks the same energy, unbridled rage, and quiet sense of tragedy as that 2015 Oscar nominee. What it lacks in subtlety and bite, however, Dumb Money makes up for with its pure entertainment value and easily digestible pieces of insight into what, for many, may have been nothing more than a viral news story they briefly heard about in 2020 and 2021.

Shailene Woodley and Paul Dano hold hands in Dumb Money.
Claire Folger / Sony Pictures

The film clearly communicates the Middle America versus Wall Street conflict at the center of its story, and it accurately believes that its sentiments about the country’s worsening wage gap will be in line with most of its viewers’ opinions right now. Dumb Money, consequently, doesn’t feel the need to overly explain its plot or argue the merits of its own ideas. The film presents the facts of its characters’ lives as plainly as it can, and it gives itself the space to highlight not only the absurd greed of its primary Wall Street figures, but also the underdog quality of its middle-class heroes’ shared plight.

Like many of Gillespie’s movies, there are stylistic flourishes that don’t work as well as others, including several poorly timed needle drops that are more distracting than anything else. Fortunately, these mistakes aren’t enough to take away from the quiet confidence of Gillespie’s direction, the subtle elegance of ​​Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo’s script, or Kirk Baxter’s smooth, buoyant editing, which keeps the film afloat and moving nicely along even during its most meandering second-act detours. While all of its performers capably bring their characters to life as well, Dano is the steady, soft-spoken heart and soul of Dumb Money, and he’s perfectly cast as its intelligent, self-effacing lead.

Nick Offerman and Seth Rogen stand near a pool in Dumb Money.
Lacey Terrell / Sony Pictures

Opposite Dano, Shailene Woodley and Pete Davidson turn in welcome, warmly affectionate performances as Keith’s wife and brother. Together, Dumb Money’s cast keeps the film modestly grounded in the perspectives and emotions of its characters — even in the moments when it’s busy throwing out its most pointed jabs at its arrogant stock market overlords. Its criticisms are undoubtedly obvious, but there’s also never been a better time than now for a major Hollywood film to point out the insidious absurdity of America’s wealth machine.

Dumb Money may get its title from a Wall Street slang term about day trader investments, but what it successfully argues is that there’s nothing dumber than greed — and few things that deserve to be fought quite as fiercely.

Dumb Money is now playing in theaters nationwide.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Alex Welch
Alex Welch
Writer
Alex Welch is a TV and movies writer based out of Los Angeles. In addition to Digital Trends, his work has been published by…
God’s Creatures review: an overly restrained Irish drama
Paul Mescal stands outside a house with Emily Watson in God's Creatures.

From its chaotic, underwater first frame all way to its liberating, sun-soaked final shot, God’s Creatures is full of carefully composed images. There’s never a moment across the film’s modest 94-minute runtime in which it feels like co-directors Saela Davis and Anna Rose Holmer aren’t in full control of what’s happening on-screen. Throughout much of God’s Creatures’ quietly stomach-churning second act, that sense of directorial control just further heightens the tension that lurks beneath the surface of the film’s story.

In God's Creatures' third act, however, Holmer and Davis’ steady grip becomes a stranglehold, one that threatens to choke all the drama and suspense out of the story they’re attempting to tell. Moments that should come across as either powerful punches to the gut or overwhelming instances of emotional relief are so underplayed that they are robbed of much of their weight. God's Creatures, therefore, ultimately becomes an interesting case study on artistic restraint, and, specifically, how too calculated a style can, if executed incorrectly, leave a film feeling unsuitably cold.

Read more
Blonde review: a striking and tough Marilyn Monroe biopic
Ana de Armas smiles while wearing a billowing white dress in Blonde.

Andrew Dominik’s Blonde opens, quite fittingly, with the flashing of bulbs. In several brief, twinkling moments, we see a rush of images: cameras flashing, spotlights whirring to life, men roaring with excitement (or anger — sometimes it’s hard to tell the difference), and at the center of it all is her, Marilyn Monroe (played by Ana de Armas), striking her most iconic pose as a gust of wind blows up her white dress. It’s an opening that makes sense for a film about a fictionalized version of Monroe’s life, one that firmly roots the viewer in the world and space of a movie star. But to focus only on de Armas’ Marilyn is to miss the point of Blonde’s opening moments.

As the rest of Dominik’s bold, imperfect film proves, Blonde is not just about the recreation of iconic moments, nor is it solely about the making of Monroe’s greatest career highlights. It is, instead, about exposure and, in specific, the act of exposing yourself — for art, for fame, for love — and the ways in which the world often reacts to such raw vulnerability. In the case of Blonde, we're shown how a world of men took advantage of Monroe’s vulnerability by attempting to control her image and downplay her talent.

Read more
Meet Cute review: Peacock’s time travel rom-com falls flat
Kaley Cuoco stands next to Pete Davidson in Peacock's Meet Cute.

Meet Cute wants to be a lot of things at once. The film, which premieres exclusively on Peacock this week, is simultaneously a manic time travel adventure, playful romantic comedy, and dead-serious commentary on the messiness of romantic relationships. If that sounds like a lot for one low-budget rom-com to juggle — and within the span of 89 minutes, no less — that’s because it is. Thanks to the performance given by its game lead star, though, there are moments when Meet Cute comes close to pulling off its unique tonal gambit.

Unfortunately, the film’s attempts to blend screwball comedy with open-hearted romanticism often come across as hackneyed rather than inspired. Behind the camera, director Alex Lehmann fails to bring Meet Cute’s disparate emotional and comedic elements together, and the movie ultimately lacks the tonal control that it needs to be able to discuss serious topics like depression in the same sequence that it throws out, say, a series of slapstick costume gags.  The resulting film is one that isn't memorably absurd so much as it is mildly irritating.

Read more