Hot off the heels of the sci-fi hit Fallout, which you probably finished in a single night or two, you might be looking for a new show to sink your teeth into. Amazon Prime Video has a wide selection beyond the most-talked-about hit shows, including some underrated series that you might not know about or haven’t considered watching.

Among the three underrated shows on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in May, one is a British miniseries that will give you Quentin Tarantino and Coen Brothers vibes, another is a neo-Western with a sci-fi twist, and the third is a Canadian comedy-drama based on a ranch that has been going strong now for 17 years. Learn more about each one and you might find that they’re right up your alley.

Boat Story (2023)

Boat Story | OFFICIAL trailer - BBC

Available to stream through Amazon Freevee, Boat Story gives Quentin Tarantino vibes on the small screen thanks to its genre-bending style and violent storyline. In the show, two strangers discover cocaine on a boat. But rather than turn it into the authorities, the pair, both down on their luck with nothing to lose, decide to sell it and split the funds. But a large cocaine shipment never goes missing without someone nefarious hot on its tail, as Janet (Daisy Haggard) and Samuel (Paterson Joseph) quickly realize.

Running from the police, dodging hitmen and gangsters, and desperate to get out of the harrowing situation, the unlikely duo meet gruesome, graphic, savage violence along the way. Boat Story beautifully weaves humor with the dark plot and heavy brutality, with fast-paced action through the short six-episode series.

Outer Range (2022-)

OUTER RANGE Trailer (2022)

Starring Josh Brolin, Lewis Pullman, and Imogen Poots, Outer Range hasn’t received the recognition it deserves for being a sci-fi-fueled neo-Western that uniquely blends the two genres. Described as Yellowstone meets Stranger Things, Brolin is Royal Abbott, a rancher in Wyoming desperate to keep his precious land in the family. Things take a strange turn, however, when a mysterious black void appears in his pasture alongside an equally puzzling drifter named Autumn (Poots).

Returning for a second season this month, Outer Range has gotten lost amid so many other high-profile shows on Amazon released over the last few years. But the twists and turns of the compelling plot and many subplots keep you invested. While fans who caught on early to Outer Range have had to wait a full two years for the second season, you can dive right in and binge the entire thing.

Heartland (2007-)

Heartland Season 17 Official Trailer

If you’re into shows with a soapy, country feel, Heartland is one of those long-running hidden gems you have either never heard of or glossed over but never thought to stop and check it out. The Canadian family comedy-drama has been airing since 2007 and follows two sisters residing on a family ranch in Alberta alongside their widowed grandfather, their father, and the hired farmhand.

A show about strong familial bonds, facing challenges, and navigating country life, Heartland is one of those mainstay shows that fans love to watch when there’s “nothing else on,” and new fans will appreciate for the same reason. While it has traditionally aired on CBC in Canada and The CW Plus and Up TV in the U.S., Heartland is now also available to stream on Prime Video. The latest season (its 17th!) premiered in October 2023.

