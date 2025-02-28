James Gunn denies those Daniel Radcliffe as Clayface rumors: ‘100% false’

James Gunn loves to interact with curious fans on social media. His latest interaction might disappoint fans of Harry Potter.

Earlier this week, Jeff Sneider of The InSneider reported that Radcliffe is one of DC Studios’ rumored choices to star in Clayface. Gunn saw the rumor and took to Threads to deny Radcliffe’s involvement.

“As we confirmed the other day, we’re closing a deal with James [Watkins] to direct,” Gunn wrote on Threads. “Because we don’t have a director yet, we haven’t even started the casting process. Daniel is great but we certainly haven’t talked to or considered him. So this one is 100% false.”

This wouldn’t be the first time Radcliffe has been fancast into a superhero role. Internet rumors suggested that Radcliffe was circling the role of Wolverine in the X-Men franchise. Radcliffe has repeatedly denied the reports.

As Gunn mentioned, Speak No Evil director James Watkins is closing in on a deal to direct Clayface for DC Studios. Mike Flanagan penned the screenplay, but the horror maestro could not direct due to his commitment to the new Exorcist movie.

Clayface is the shapeshifting villain and primary antagonist of Batman. However, Flanagan’s Clayface will likely not serve as a vehicle to square off against the Caped Crusader. Instead, DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran described Clayface as a “body horror film,” while Gunn hopes the movie “works as a pure horror movie for somebody who doesn’t care at all about DC.”

Casting will begin shortly after Watkins signs his deal. Per Gunn, one actor who will not play Clayface is Alan Tudyk, who voices the character in Creature Commandos and Harley Quinn.

Clayface will begin filming later this year, with casting beginning soon after Watkins signs his deal.

Clayface opens in theaters on September 11, 2026.