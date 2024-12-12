 Skip to main content
This Batman villain is getting his own movie from a top horror filmmaker

By
Basil Karlo in his monstrous Clayface form in Detective Comics.
DC Comics

DC Studios is ready to explore another Batman villain. Per Variety, a Clayface movie from Mike Flanagan has been greenlit.

Filming is expected to begin early next year. The Batman director Matt Reeves and Lynn Harris will produce through their 6th & Idaho Productions banner. Plot details are under wraps, but the film will revolve around the shape-shifting villain and primary antagonist to Batman.

Robert Pattinson wears the Batsuit in the rain in The Batman.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Although he typically directs his projects, Flanagan will only pen the Clayface script. Flanagan will not direct due to a crowded upcoming slate of projects, including a TV adaptation of Carrie and a new Exorcist movie. DC will reportedly make an announcement soon on a director for Clayface.

In 2023, Flanagan spoke about a pitch for a Clayface movie he once made to DC.

“I went into Warner Bros. to have the meeting about DC,” Flanagan said on an episode of Script Apart. “It was a general meeting with [producer] Jon Berg talking about whether there was anything in the DC Universe that I could be a fit for … I really want to do Clayface. I went in and said, ‘You know, if you want to do some horror-leaning DC stuff, boy do I have a great take on Clayface. I’d love to do that movie.'”

Clayface has been predominantly portrayed in animated TV shows. Ron Perlman voiced the character in the DC Animated Universe for shows like Batman: The Animated Series. Brian McManamon portrayed the character in Fox’s live-action TV series Gotham. Alan Tudyk is currently voicing the character on Harley Quinn and Creature Commandos.

DC is riding high onthe success of another Batman villain spinoff, The Penguin. The HBO series starring Colin Farrell in the titular role received critical acclaim, with Farrell and Cristin Milioti garnering Golden Globe nominations for acting.

