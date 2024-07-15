 Skip to main content
Best Wyze Prime Day deals: cordless vacuums, video doorbells, and more

The Wyze Video Doorbell Pro.
Wyze

Wyze is known for affordable home devices, and many of them appear in our lists of the best Prime Day cordless vacuum deals, router deals, and Prime Day security camera deals. You’ll be able to enjoy amazing value if you’re able to take advantage of any of our favorite Wyze Prime Day deals that we’ve gathered here, but you shouldn’t wait until the last minute of the shopping holiday before you make your purchase because stocks may not last until then.

Best Wyze cordless vacuum Prime Day deals

Wyze Cordless Vacuum
Wyze

You’ll gain a valuable cleaning companion if you go for any of these Wyze cordless vacuum Prime Day deals. They may be affordable — and even cheaper during the shopping event — but these cordless vacuums have what it takes to pick up dirt, debris, pet hair, and anything else on your floor. They’re also capable of cleaning every nook and cranny because of their portability, and by using any of the attachments that come with every purchase.

  • Wyze 24Kpa cordless vacuum —
  • Wyze 25Kpa cordless vacuum —

Best Wyze mesh Wi-Fi router Prime Day deals

The Wyze Wi-Fi 6E Mesh Router Pro on a white background.
Wyze

A mesh Wi-Fi network may be what you need in your home if you’re not satisfied with your current internet coverage, and it’s a great time to set this up because of the savings that you can get from the available Wyze mesh Wi-Fi router Prime Day deals. Whether you just need one or more of these mesh Wi-Fi routers, you wouldn’t want to miss the discounts that have been applied for the shopping event — hurry because stocks may get sold out quickly.

  • Wyze AXE5400 Wi-Fi Mesh Router Pro —

Best Wyze video doorbell Prime Day deals

The Wyze Video Doorbell v2 installed near a front door.
Wyze

A video doorbell will improve your home’s security by allowing you to use your smartphone to check who’s outside your front door, while also being able to speak with them if needed. With Wyze video doorbell Prime Day deals, you can get one for cheaper than usual, but without sacrificing the necessary features for this smart home device. You better be quick in completing your transaction though, as the offers may end sooner than you expect.

  • Wyze Video Doorbell —
  • Wyze Wireless Video Doorbell Pro —

How we chose these Wyze Prime Day deals

Wyze devices are already relatively affordable compared to their counterpart from other brands, but they’re even cheaper with these Wyze Prime Day deals that we’ve rounded up here. In choosing the offers to recommend on this page, we made sure that they’re worth buying. We’re not aiming for just a few dollars in savings here — we want to give you the chance to buy these Wyze products at their lowest prices with the largest discounts that we can find. We’re extending our search beyond Amazon because other retailers have also slashed their prices to keep up with the elevated shopping activity during Prime Day, and we’ll keep updating these links to make sure that these are the cheapest that you’ll have to pay for these particular Wyze devices.

You shouldn’t worry about the durability and performance of Wyze products because there are no issues with them despite their low prices, but we made sure that you’ll be getting authentic devices when you buy from any of the offers that we highlighted here. We don’t want your hard-earned money to go to waste with imitation products, so we went with trusted retailers and Wyze’s sales channels.

