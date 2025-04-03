 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This HP Omen gaming desktop dropped to $780 after a 40% discount

By
Amazing Deal The HP Omen 25L gaming PC on a desk.
HP

If you’re on the hunt for gaming PC deals with a maximum budget of $1,000, you won’t even have to spend the full amount if you go for the HP Omen 25L. For this particular configuration with an original price of $1,320, you can enjoy a huge 40% discount from HP that makes it more affordable at just $780. That’s $540 in savings that you’ll be able to spend on monitor deals and more video games, but you need to proceed with the purchase of the gaming desktop right now because the offer may no longer be around tomorrow.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 25L gaming desktop

The HP Omen 25L isn’t going to challenge the performance of the top-tier models of the best gaming PCs, but if you just want to play today’s best PC games and you don’t mind settling for medium graphics settings, this gaming desktop will be more than enough. It’s equipped with the 14th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, alongside 16GB of RAM that will meet the needs of most gamers, according to our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop.

With fully customizable RGB lighting, you can make the HP Omen 25L gaming desktop match your style, and with several USB-A and USB-C ports at the front and back, you’ll be able to connect all the accessories you’ll need. The gaming PC also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 512GB SSD, which should provide enough storage space for multiple titles and all their necessary updates.

Related

For a budget-friendly gaming desktop, check out the HP Omen 25L while it’s on sale from HP itself. From a sticker price of $1,320 for this configuration of the gaming PC, you’ll only have to pay $780 following a $540 discount. You need to act fast though, as the HP Omen 25L gaming desktop won’t stay at 40% off for long. In fact, the stocks that are up for sale may already be gone by tomorrow, so push forward with your transaction as soon as possible.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
Grab a $550 discount on this Acer gaming laptop with RTX 4070
The Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 gaming laptop on a white background.

B&H Photo Video isn't the usual source for gaming laptop deals, but it's currently offering the Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 with a $550 discount that brings its price down to $1,300 from $1,850 originally. We're not sure how much time is remaining before this bargain ends, but you're going to want to take advantage of it if you want a powerful gaming laptop at a relatively affordable price. You should hurry, as the savings may no longer be available as soon as tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 gaming laptop
The Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 is a premium gaming laptop with a sleek design that matches its dependable performance. It's powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, plus 32GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is the sweet spot for high-end gamers. This machine won't have any trouble running the best PC games at their highest settings, and it's going to be ready for the upcoming PC games of the next few years.

Read more
This budget-friendly HP laptop is even more affordable after a $200 discount
The HP 15.6-Inch Laptop on a white background with the Windows home screen.

For a budget-friendly device that will still be able to get you through your daily tasks, you should consider the HP 15.6-inch Laptop, especially now that it's on sale from Walmart with a $200 discount that drops its price to only $299 from $499. We're not sure how long you've got until the offer expires, so if you want to take advantage of one of the most affordable laptop deals that we've recently seen, you need to hurry in completing your transaction.

Why you should buy the HP 15.6-inch Laptop
The HP 15.6-inch Laptop isn't equipped to beat the performance of the best laptops. It only packs the AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM that's typically found in entry-level laptops, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. However, these specifications will be more than enough for simple tasks such as doing online research, typing documents, and making presentations, so if you'll mostly be using your laptop for these activities, this is a purchase that's perfect for you.

Read more
Get this RTX 4060-powered gaming PC for under $1,000 at HP
Internals of the HP Omen 35L.

If you’re looking for great gaming PC deals, head over to HP. While it might seem a more likely outlet for standard desktop computer deals, HP is great for gaming through its HP Omen line of gaming desktops. Right now, you can buy the HP Omen 35L gaming desktop for $450 off, meaning instead of paying $1,400, you pay $950. That works out as a 32% price cut, so it’s a pretty sweet deal. In part, this is due to the launch of the GeForce RTX 50-series of GPUs, but investing in a 40-series GPU is still a good option. Here’s what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 35L
HP isn’t a big name in the best gaming PCs world, but it has featured there in the past with its HP Omen range. With the HP Omen 35L, there’s a lot to like. It has a 14th-generation Intel Core i5-14400F CPU teamed up with 16GB of Kingston Fury DDR5 and 512GB of SSD storage. For the graphics card, there’s an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060. Understandably, none of this is top of the range, but it’s a good selection of hardware for $950.

Read more