This HP Omen gaming desktop dropped to $780 after a 40% discount

If you’re on the hunt for gaming PC deals with a maximum budget of $1,000, you won’t even have to spend the full amount if you go for the HP Omen 25L. For this particular configuration with an original price of $1,320, you can enjoy a huge 40% discount from HP that makes it more affordable at just $780. That’s $540 in savings that you’ll be able to spend on monitor deals and more video games, but you need to proceed with the purchase of the gaming desktop right now because the offer may no longer be around tomorrow.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 25L gaming desktop

The HP Omen 25L isn’t going to challenge the performance of the top-tier models of the best gaming PCs, but if you just want to play today’s best PC games and you don’t mind settling for medium graphics settings, this gaming desktop will be more than enough. It’s equipped with the 14th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, alongside 16GB of RAM that will meet the needs of most gamers, according to our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop.

With fully customizable RGB lighting, you can make the HP Omen 25L gaming desktop match your style, and with several USB-A and USB-C ports at the front and back, you’ll be able to connect all the accessories you’ll need. The gaming PC also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 512GB SSD, which should provide enough storage space for multiple titles and all their necessary updates.

For a budget-friendly gaming desktop, check out the HP Omen 25L while it’s on sale from HP itself. From a sticker price of $1,320 for this configuration of the gaming PC, you’ll only have to pay $780 following a $540 discount. You need to act fast though, as the HP Omen 25L gaming desktop won’t stay at 40% off for long. In fact, the stocks that are up for sale may already be gone by tomorrow, so push forward with your transaction as soon as possible.