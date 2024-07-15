 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Bissell Prime Day deals: cheap vacuums and carpet cleaners

By
The Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner being placed in a cupboard.
Bissell

With so many Prime Day deals happening right now, it can be hard to know where to begin. That’s why we’ve focused on all things Bissell here. That means some awesome Prime Day robot vacuum deals and Prime Day cordless vacuum deals, as well as discounts on carpet cleaners and other Bissell products. If you’re looking to save big, keep reading and we’ll take you through all the best Bissell Prime Day deals below. We’ve also got some key buying advice so you know exactly what to expect from your future purchase and won’t be disappointed.

Best Bissell vacuum Prime Day deals

Bissell may not be on our look at the best cordless vacuums but don’t let that put you off — it’s a highly reputable brand when it comes to keeping your home clean. We’ve got some great Bissell vacuum Prime Day deals below which are perfect for anyone who wants to manually clean their home rather than rely on anything robotic.

  • Bissell Featherweight 2033 stick vacuum —
  • Bissell CleanView 3437 upright vacuum —
  • Bissell CleanView 3536 upright vacuum —
  • Bissell Featherweight 3061 cordless stick vacuum —
  • Bissell BigGreen BGU1451T commercial upright vacuum —
  • Bissell MultiClean 2999 upright vacuum —

Best Bissell robot vacuum Prime Day deals

Would you prefer one of the best robot vacuums to do your work for you? You’re in luck. We’ve also got all the best Bissell robot vacuum Prime Day deals below so you can easily automate the task and leave the device to do all the hard work for you instead.

  • Bissell ReadyClean 3571 robot vacuum and mop —

Best Bissell carpet cleaner Prime Day deals

Carpets don’t just need regular vacuuming — they also need cleaning. Rather than having to scrub hard the old-fashioned way, you can instead use a Bissell carpet cleaner to do the hardest work and gain some gorgeous looking results. We’ve got all the best Bissell carpet cleaner Prime Day deals below so you can save money while you clean too.

  • Bissell Little Green Deluxe 3353 portable carpet cleaner —
  • Bissell Little Green Proheat 2513E portable carpet cleaner —
  • Bissell Little Green 3682 portable carpet cleaner —
  • Bissell CrossWave HydroSteam wet/dry vacuum —
  • Bissell Revolution HydroSteam upright carpet cleaner —

How to choose a Bissell vacuum on Prime Day

When it comes to picking a vacuum for your home, there are some key things you should think about before diving right in. One of the biggest things to consider is what your budget is. How much can you afford to spend on your Bissell vacuum? As with most purchases, it’s possible to spend a little or a lot and it’s important you don’t spend more than you can afford. Of course, the more you spend, generally the more features you get through your new Bissell vacuum.

Another key consideration is to think about if you want a regular vacuum cleaner or if you’d prefer a robot vacuum. Both have their own pros and cons. A manual vacuum cleaner is perfect if you also want to use it to clean stairs, your car, or upholstery, but a robot vacuum saves you a lot of effort as it simply works in the background while you’re doing other things. While on sale, it might even be a good idea to buy one of each.

Once you’ve got this far, think about what you’re cleaning up afterwards. Do you have pets or shed a lot of fur? In which case, aim for a vacuum cleaner which focuses on pet hair and can detangle itself well when the occasion arises. It’s also helpful to prioritize suction power as that means your carpet will be more thoroughly cleaned. If you also have hard floors, check that the vacuum in question can cope with both so you don’t miss out on cleanliness. Related to that, a good filtration system helps a lot when it comes to trapping dust and dirty air, so your home feels a lot cleaner and is better for your respiratory health.

Alongside those obvious things, don’t forget convenience. If you go cordless or robot vacuum, make sure that the battery life suits your home. If you have a small apartment, a suitably small battery will suffice but if you have a large home, you may need to invest in something with more longevity. No one wants to have to keep recharging their devices when they’re just trying to clean up.

How we chose these Bissell Prime Day deals

When it comes to deals, we always know what to look for. We don’t just wait for Prime Day deals. We seek out the best Bissell Prime Day deals all year around by keeping an eye on the market every day. That means we can spot if we’re talking a genuinely great discount or one that’s more incremental and the kind of thing you might see outside of Prime Day. That isn’t to say those aren’t good deals but we focus on the absolute best bargains that you’re unlikely to get any other time of the year. We don’t just look at Amazon either as many major retailers host their own sales during the same time period.

Additionally, we know what we’re talking about. We spend our days researching vacuum cleaners, robot vacuums, and carpet cleaners, so we know what you should expect at any price range from features to battery life and style. That way, we can recommend the Bissell vacuum cleaners that you deserve to own rather than highlighting inferior products that might be dated or simply lack good value.

Combining that knowledge means that whatever is listed here is worth checking out. We’re talking Bissell Prime Day deals that we would recommend to our friends and family, and that we’re tempted to buy too.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Hurry! This portable tire inflator is super cheap, and it’s not even Prime Day yet
Milwaukee

Many Prime members are probably scouring Amazon for discounts on popular appliances, electronics and home essentials. But for those looking for something more unique and niche, there are a ton of deals on products you might normally not think of purchasing. Right now, the Milwaukee M12 Compact Inflator is on sale for $89. You can score 40% off this tire inflator which will help save you time and energy when an emergency strikes. This is one of the best Prime Day tire inflator deals happening right now, saving you a total of $66. Keep reading to learn more about this tire inflator and why it is worth your money!

Why you should buy the Milwaukee M12 Compact Tire Inflator
You will never have to worry about getting stranded on the side of the road because of a bad tire once you own this device. The Milwaukee M12 Compact Tire inflator offers a fast and cordless tire inflation process in just one minute. It can fill an LT truck tire in under four minutes, making it extremely efficient and reliable. Its high-efficiency pump and motor offer a true 120 PSI capability and its small size makes it easy to throw right in the trunk of your car.

Read more
Best Eufy Prime Day deals: robot vacuums, security cameras
Eufy BoostIQ

With a seemingly endless supply of Prime Day deals going on, we’ve taken the time to focus on certain key areas. Here, you’ll find all the best Eufy Prime Day deals rounded below. We’ve looked for awesome Prime Day security camera deals as well as the best Prime Day robot vacuum deals so you can easily save money on some great smart home equipment. If you’re keen to see where the best savings are, keep reading. We’ll take you through everything you need to know having searched across many different retailers.
Best Eufy security camera Prime Day deals
Eufy makes some of the best home security cameras while keeping costs highly affordable. Whether you need a small camera to keep an eye on your pet while you’re out for the day or you want something more advanced to keep an eye on potential unwanted visitors outdoors, these Eufy security camera Prime Day deals will keep you safe.

Eufy Outdoor Cam E210 --
Eufy EufyCam 2C --
Eufy Outdoor Cam E220 --
Eufy SoloCam S220 --
Eufy EufyCam 2C 2-camera kit --
Eufy EufyCam S300 3-camera kit --

Read more
Prime Day cordless drill deals: DeWalt 20V drill for $99
A DeWalt drill being used.

If you've purchased multiple of the ongoing Prime Day deals we keep seeing, chances are you'll eventually run into something that needs a bit of tinkering with. Whether that means unscrewing or drilling customized holes, buying a discounted cordless drill (they often have "drivers" or screwdriver-like components, as well) will be useful to help you out. For example, say you purchase a Prime Day TV deal, but don't want a TV stand to take up floor space. You can always wall mount it. A drill driver will help. These are the best cordless drill deals we've found for Prime Day. Be sure to check out individual DeWalt Prime Day deals and Milwaukee Prime Day deals and our general Prime Day power tool deals.

Our favorite cordless drill Prime Day deal
DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill/Driver Kit -- $99, was $179

Read more