Save $200 on this Dyson Cordless vacuum in Walmart’s giant sale

When it comes to noteworthy vacuum brands, one of the best names in the business has always been Dyson. When you buy Dyson, you can pretty much guarantee you’re getting a vac that delivers powerful suction, excellent filtering tech, and plenty of battery life if you’re looking at a cordless model. Speaking of which, our never-ending quest to find the best vacuum deals led us to this awesome Walmart offer.

For a limited time, you can save $200 on the purchase of a brand-new Dyson V12 Connect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner when you buy at Walmart. Normally, this bad boy sells for $650, but you’ll be able to call it yours for $450 while this deal lasts.

Why you should buy the Dyson V12 vacuum

One of the toughest parts about vacuuming is how much strain it can place on the body. Fortunately, Dyson’s cordless models are designed for portability and ease of use, and the V12 is no exception. In fact, this is Dyson’s most ergonomic smart cordless vac, so tackling all the nooks and crannies in even the largest homes shouldn’t be a problem. That’s not the only reason we love the V12 Slim though, and our favorite feature has more to do with how the vac goes about tackling dirt and debris.

Billed as “intelligent” cleaning, the V12 has a built-in LCD that you can use for manual power adjustments, but it also acts a readout for the V12’s cleaning analytics. As you clean, the vacuum automatically adjusts power and runtime to match the mess it’s up against. Maintenance alerts and battery life remaining are other stats the V12’s LCD conveniently displays.

When it comes to homes with multiple floor types, you’ll want a vacuum that has the right brush heads and attachments for the job. Thanks to the V12’s included Motorbar de-tangling brush, you can expect spotless wood, linoleum, tile, and carpeted floors. It’s also super-easy to turn the V12 into a handheld vac with just one click of the release button.

We see Dyson deals every now and then, but if you’ve been waiting to get a new cordless vac, you don’t want to let this offer pass you by! Save $200 when you purchase the Dyson V12 Connect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner at Walmart while this promo lasts. And while you’re at it, you should take a look at some of the other offers in the massive Walmart Deals Sale this week!