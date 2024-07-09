 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Save $200 on this Dyson Cordless vacuum in Walmart’s giant sale

By
Dyson V12 Detect cordless vacuum being used to clean car interior.
Dyson

When it comes to noteworthy vacuum brands, one of the best names in the business has always been Dyson. When you buy Dyson, you can pretty much guarantee you’re getting a vac that delivers powerful suction, excellent filtering tech, and plenty of battery life if you’re looking at a cordless model. Speaking of which, our never-ending quest to find the best vacuum deals led us to this awesome Walmart offer.

For a limited time, you can save $200 on the purchase of a brand-new Dyson V12 Connect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner when you buy at Walmart. Normally, this bad boy sells for $650, but you’ll be able to call it yours for $450 while this deal lasts. 

Why you should buy the Dyson V12 vacuum

One of the toughest parts about vacuuming is how much strain it can place on the body. Fortunately, Dyson’s cordless models are designed for portability and ease of use, and the V12 is no exception. In fact, this is Dyson’s most ergonomic smart cordless vac, so tackling all the nooks and crannies in even the largest homes shouldn’t be a problem. That’s not the only reason we love the V12 Slim though, and our favorite feature has more to do with how the vac goes about tackling dirt and debris. 

Billed as “intelligent” cleaning, the V12 has a built-in LCD that you can use for manual power adjustments, but it also acts a readout for the V12’s cleaning analytics. As you clean, the vacuum automatically adjusts power and runtime to match the mess it’s up against. Maintenance alerts and battery life remaining are other stats the V12’s LCD conveniently displays. 

When it comes to homes with multiple floor types, you’ll want a vacuum that has the right brush heads and attachments for the job. Thanks to the V12’s included Motorbar de-tangling brush, you can expect spotless wood, linoleum, tile, and carpeted floors. It’s also super-easy to turn the V12 into a handheld vac with just one click of the release button. 

We see Dyson deals every now and then, but if you’ve been waiting to get a new cordless vac, you don’t want to let this offer pass you by! Save $200 when you purchase the Dyson V12 Connect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner at Walmart while this promo lasts. And while you’re at it, you should take a look at some of the other offers in the massive Walmart Deals Sale this week!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
This deal on the Dyson V8 cordless vacuum cuts the price by $120
The Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum being used in many different ways in a home.

Walmart is the home of one of the better cordless vacuum deals with the ever-popular Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum down to $300. It usually costs $420 so you save $120 off the regular price making this a very tempting option. If you’re keen to fend off pet hair in particular, you will love this. Here’s what to expect before you buy.

Why you should buy the Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum
Responsible for some of the best cordless vacuums around, the Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum is going to delight many homes. Its focus is on helping anyone tackling the scourge of pet hair. Your pets are great and improve your life immeasurably but in exchange, there’s always hair, right?

Read more
This Dyson-Style cordless vacuum is $109 for Memorial Day
A woman using the Wyze Cordless Stick Vacuum in a living room.

One of the best cordless vacuum deals comes from Walmart this Memorial Day with $41 off the Wyze Cordless Stick Vacuum. Usually priced at $150, it’s down to $109 which makes it highly affordable and very tempting, especially if you’re contending with lots of pet hair. We can’t say how long this deal will stick around for so assume it’ll end soon. In which case, here’s a quick overview of what to expect before you miss out.

Why you should buy the Wyze Cordless Stick Vacuum
If you’re contending with a lot of pet hair, you need one of the best cordless vacuums around. The Wyze Cordless Stick Vacuum is sure to help. It has a brushless 20,000 Pa digital motor which is designed to reduce friction while still maintaining peak power, high durability, and even good battery life of up to 40 minutes. Alongside the digital motor, it has up to 9,500 RPM via the brush head.

Read more
There’s a robot vacuum for $79 in Walmart’s Memorial Day sale
The iHome AutoVac Juno robot vacuum cleaning the floor.

If you’re interested in automating cleaning with a robot vacuum but don’t want to spend too much, Walmart has some great robot vacuum deals right now. That includes being able to save a huge $120 off the iHome AutoVac Juno Robot Vacuum bringing it down to just $79 for a limited time only. If that sounds like the perfect price to you but you need to know a little more, keep reading and we’ll take you through all you need to know.

Why you should buy the iHome AutoVac Juno Robot Vacuum
If you’ve checked out the best robot vacuums but decided you need to keep costs down, you’ll appreciate how much the iHome AutoVac Juno Robot Vacuum offers while staying super affordable.

Read more