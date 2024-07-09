 Skip to main content
Best offers in the “Walmart Deals” Sale: TVs, laptops, appliances

The Walmart Deals event is here. It’s a summer celebration from Walmart that comes after July 4th but before Amazon’s Prime Day deals event. Walmart is already known for low prices, especially on mid-tier goods, so this can be a great way to get an intense bargain on something that you might otherwise hold off on buying until later. While there are deals that stretch through the entirety of Walmart’s selection, here are a few of our favorites from sections that Digital Trends readers are likely to care about.

Best TV deals in the Walmart sale

The Samsung Q80C placed in a living room on a TV stand.
Samsung

Walmart is the home of some of the best budget TVs, and has some nicer ones too. During this event, here are the deals making us look twice:

  • TCL 32-inch S Class 720p HD LED —
  • TCL 55-inch S Class 4K UHD HDR LED —
  • Hisense 75-inch Class ULED U6H Quantum Dot QLED  —
  • SAMSUNG 55-inch Class QN90C —
  • SAMSUNG 75-inch Class Q80C —
  • SAMSUNG 65-inch Class S95C —
  • SAMSUNG 85-inch Class QN90C —
  • TCL 98-inch Q Class QLED —

Best laptop deals in the Walmart sale

Lenovo Legion Pro 5 on table
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends / Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Walmart remains a great place to get a bargain on a laptop for work, browsing, and casual video watching. They even have some great gaming laptops on sale. Here’s what you should consider picking up:

  • HP 11.6-inch Chromebook (4GB RAM, 32GB Storage) —
  • HP 15.6-inch (4GB RAM, 128GB Storage) —
  • Lenovo IdeaPad 1 15.6-inch (12GB RAM, 256GB SSD + 128GB eMMC Storage) —
  • Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15.6-inch Touchscreen Business Laptop (16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) —
  • HP Victus 15.6-inch 144Hz Gaming Laptop (AMD Ryzen 5, RTX 4050, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) —
  • Dell Inspiron 2-in-1 (Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) —
  • MSI Bravo 15.6-inch 144Hz Gaming Laptop (AMD Ryzen 9, RTX 4060, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) —
  • Lenovo Legion Pro 5 16-inch 165Hz Gaming Laptop (AMD Ryzen 7, RTX 4070, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD) —

Best small appliance deals in the Walmart sale

Ninja DZ401 Foodi 10 Quart 6-in-1 DualZone XL 2-Basket Air Fryer on a white kitchen counter with two cooked dishes.
Ninja

Walmart has small appliances from almost all of the best kitchen brands out there. Get your home and kitchen ready with these exemplary deals:

  • Keurig K-Slim + ICED with 10 count Strawberry Acai Iced Refreshers K-Cup Pods —
  • Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer —
  • Hamilton Beach Countertop Oven —
  • Ninja Sizzle Smokeless Indoor Grill —
  • Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 10 Quart 2-Basket Air Fryer —

What is the “Walmart Deals” Event?

The Walmart Deals event is Walmart’s summer sales event and, according to Walmart, its largest savings event ever. The deals are focused to some degree around items that people want at this time of the year; electronics, home items, toys, travel gear, and an early peak at back-to-school items. These deals are live from now until the end of Thursday, July 11.

