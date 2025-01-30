 Skip to main content
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

You only need to spend $34 to stay warm with this space heater deal

By
The Dreo DR-HSH006 space heater in the living room.
Dreo

If this winter has felt particularly chilly in your house, you might want to take a look at space heater deals. If you want one that’s portable and budget-friendly, check out the Dreo DR-HSH006, which is currently on sale from Walmart with a $36 discount that drops its price from $70 to just $34. There’s probably not much time remaining before this flash deal expires, so if you’re interested in buying this heating device for less than half-price, you need to proceed with the transaction right now.

Why you should buy the Dreo DR-HSH006 space heater

While there are space heaters that are huge and bulky, the Dreo DR-HSH006 is a portable model with a handle that you can carry to different rooms around the house, so you can use it wherever you are. It only takes a few seconds to warm up and provide heat, with temperature settings between 41 and 95 degrees Fahrenheit that you can adjust in increments of 1 degree. Since it’s powered by a brushless DC motor and it’s equipped with a winglet fan, the device operates silently at just 34dB, so it won’t disturb you while it works in the background.

Our guide on everything you need to know before buying a space heater prioritizes safety features, with a tip-over switch that shuts down the device when it’s knocked over as the most important consideration. The Dreo DR-HSH006 space heater has it, alongside flame-retardant materials, additional overheating protection, a safety plug, and a child lock. Other features found in the space heater include a 12-hour timer and a memory function.

Keep yourself warm through the rest of the winter season with the Dreo DR-HSH006 space heater, which is available from Walmart in a flash deal that more than halves its price. From $70, it will be yours for just $34 for huge savings of $36, but you better act fast. There’s no telling when this bargain will get taken down or when the stocks that are up for sale run out, so if you’re already looking forward to using the Dreo DR-HSH006 space heater, you should complete your purchase immediately to make sure you enjoy the discount.

Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
