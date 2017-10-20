Need to heat things up in the bedroom? Here are the 5 best space heaters

With the winter months fast approaching, it won’t be long before frigid temperatures take hold. Even in newer homes, it can seem nearly impossible to keep out the winter chill, no matter how high you crank up the heat. If running the heat in your home is too expensive, or if you just want a little extra warmth in rooms around the house, we compiled a list of some of the best space heaters on the market. If the idea of a space heater conjures up images of things getting too hot — as in, starting a fire — you will be happy to know many newer models have built-in safety features to lower that risk.

Winter is coming and with that in mind, we curated roundups on the best cold weather gadgets and a few tips to help lower your heating bill this season.

Best overall

Dyson AM05 Hot and Cool Fan Heater ($430)

If you’re utilizing a space heater to warm your apartment (where space is at a premium), it makes sense to consider this slick-looking Dyson model. It’s a twofer, meaning it can heat the whole room in the winter or cool you down in the summer. Instead of having a couple settings, the device lets you select a target temperature. The device uses Dyson’s long-range heat projection to ensure you feel the waves of warmth, even if you’re on the opposite side of a large room.

Unlike traditional space heaters, this model does not use blades. The Dyson Am05 uses the company’s patented Air Multiplier technology to produce a powerful airflow. This, of course, eliminates the annoying “chopping” sound created by traditional turbine models. This means you won’t have to turn up the volume on your television or audio device when your space heater starts up. Shelling out a few hundred dollars for a space heater will surely only appeal to a few, but it does mean you don’t need to stick it in storage when summer arrives.

Read our hands-on review here.

Buy one now from:

Amazon

Best for versatility

De’Longhi HMP1500 Mica Panel Heater ($63)

Space heaters can definitely take a toll on small rooms. Even the smallest units can be a tripping hazard, which is what makes DeLonghi’s Panel Heater stand out. Unlike any other model on this list, this space heater can also be wall-mounted to keep it out of the way. To make the transition, simply remove the feet from the bottom and mount the unit to virtually any wall. It’s less than 10 inches wide, weighs only 12 pounds, and includes a handle for easy transport. As an added safety bonus, the machine shuts off if it either becomes too hot or tips over. The sleek design and matte-black finish match virtually any interior. At under $70, this Panel Heater by DeLonghi can heat any room at a fraction of the cost of many other wall-mounted models.

Buy one now from:

Amazon

Best for the office

Honeywell HCE200W UberHeat Ceramic Heater ($37)

As anyone who has ever worked in an office knows, the battle for control over the thermostat is very, very real. The ideal room temperature is different for everyone and sometimes the trusty ol’ office sweater just won’t cut it. That said, a small personal heater to treat the air in your work area is key and the Honeywell UberHeat is our pick for small spaces.

But don’t be fooled by the compact built, this solid heater is more than a pint-sized portable. The low setting is powerful enough to warm up your little slice of the office without overheating your cubicle mate and the high setting is capable of adding the right amount heat to smaller offices. Standing at about 8 inches in height, this compact model works great both under and even on your desk without taking up much space.

Buy one now from:

Amazon

Best silent heater

DeLonghi TRD40615E Full Room Radiant Heater ($105)

Many traditional space heaters use fans to transfer heat around a given space. Unfortunately, the moving internal components often create a slight drone that can be rather annoying during sleep and that Netflix binge session. That said, radiators warm internal liquids to “radiate” heat in a given space without all of the extra noise. Packed with 1,500 watts of power, this DeLonghi model is perfect for medium to large rooms and the anti-freeze setting is an easy way to set a minimum temperature to prevent burst pipes during frigid cold fronts. A clear LED display allows you to easily view and change the thermostat, timer, and various heat settings.

The unit is a bit bulkier than other models, however, a series of wheels enables easy transfers between rooms. While radiators certainly have their benefits over traditional space heaters, they, too, have their own pitfalls and one of the main drawbacks is the amount of time it takes for them to heat a given space. Nonetheless, light sleepers and those simply looking for a quiet heater to warm larger spaces should give this DeLonghi model a look.

Buy one now from:

Amazon

Best budget heater

Honeywell Two Position Fan Heater ($25)

We had the opportunity to test out the Honeywell Two Position Fan Heater earlier this year, and the versatile heater is still one of our favorites. With rounded edges and a matte white-and-black finish, this space heater stands out in a market packed with highly utilitarian models. Besides the overall aesthetic, the unit has the ability to function both vertically and horizontally, allowing you to conveniently place the unit around the home, office, or workspace as you please.

The unit has three basic settings (high, low, and fan-only) and works with an adjustable thermostat to keep a room at your preferred temperature. Those looking to warm larger rooms will need to look elsewhere, however, folks seeking a powerful space heater with a svelte, modern build will be more than satisfied with this versatile Honeywell unit.

Buy one now from:

Amazon

It’s important to note that some space heaters can quickly affect the humidity levels in your home, and those sensitive to such fluctuations may consider investing in a dehumidifier or humidifier to keep their environment in check.