The best dehumidifiers for 2021

High moisture levels in the home are never a good thing. Everything from mold and mildew to pests thrive on abundant humidity, which, over time, can lead to serious respiratory troubles, damaged belongings, and high-priced Terminix bills. Thanks, silverfish.

Dehumidifiers can help you control the humidity in your home by getting rid of unwanted moisture in the air. While some dehumidifiers are expensive, you don’t need to spend a lot to balance the humidity in your home. We’ve gathered the best dehumidifiers for all needs, homes, and budgets.

When looking at dehumidifiers, there are two important specifications to consider: Pints and cubic feet. A quick rundown of these measurements is helpful when shopping:

You’ll usually notice a product marketed as a “70-pint” or “50-pint.” That does not refer to how much the reservoir can hold or how large the product is, but rather how much moisture the dehumidifier can remove from the air, on average, during the day. While this is partially related to size, it’s also a measure of efficiency. Cubic feet: The cubic feet measurement refers to the space for which the dehumidifier was designed. Some units may only be suited for small spaces or single rooms. Others may be designed for warehouses or entire homes. The other specs — like pints — rely on proper placement.

We’ve picked out the best dehumidifiers for a variety of purposes below, so let’s take a look. And if you ever find your humidity goes too far in the other direction, there are always great humidifiers to consider, too.

Frigidaire FFAP5033W1

Frigidaire’s excellent, high-efficient dehumidifier is built to remove up to 50 pints of water per day and makes a perfect fit for your attic, basement, or garage. You can modify operation by controlling three different fan speeds and watch the current humidity readout to make sure you get exactly the level of water vapor you want. You can also set timers for the dehumidifier to work while you are away, and you can lock controls for family-friendly operations. An internal filter also helps capture dust and can be easily washed and reused.

It also offers two different solutions for water disposable. The first is the 2-gallon reservoir in the model itself. This comes with an automatic shutoff and an alert for when it’s full, so there’s no danger of overflowing. However, you also have the option to use the built-in pump and switch to Continuous Drain mode with a hose connected to drain out of a window or to a drain (a standard garden hose works just fine). This is a great option for more serious tasks or reaching very low humidity for specific projects like drying out supplies.

Finally, the Frigidaire model is made to be portable, with side handles and casters that make it easier to move along the floor and set up where you please.

HomeLabs HME0200 Energy Star Dehumidifier

Got a small basement or storage space in need of moisture reduction? The HME0200 is available in three different pint options — 22, 35, and 50. We had first-time homebuyers in mind when we chose the 22-pint HME over its two big brothers. Rated for 1,500 square feet, the 22-pint is perfect for the smaller floor plans of many starter homes. The HME is easy to move around, offers six different settings and a 24-hour timer, and features easy touch panel controls with auto shutoff, defrost, restart, and a turbo mode.

The affordable HomeLabs unit helps to keep money in your pocket (which, as a first-time homebuyer, you’ll inevitably need) while delivering a high-performing and much-lauded Energy Star-certified dehumidifier.

Ivation GDM30 Thermo-Electric

Are you looking for a dehumidifier that fits in a small room or maybe a clothes closet? This Ivation model is designed just for these situations, with a 16-ounce water tank and an included washable air filter. It comes with an auto-shutdown feature when the water reservoir is full, and it’s ideal for placing on a nearby shelf.

A quick word about that thermo-electric feature, also known as the Peltier Effect: Instead of using coils, these dehumidifiers use a more basic conductor panel. It takes up less room and energy, but it lacks the efficiency of other methods. For serious dehumidifying, you probably want a larger model. For more casual use and comfort, this portable Ivation model can be a great fit.

Tosot GDN50BA-A3EBA2E

This impressive Tosot model can handle 50 pints of water per day and is a good choice for 4,500-square-foot spaces. Tosot’s quiet dehumidifier is also clever: You can set specific humidity targets and the dehumidifier will automatically stop when things have dried out according to your specifications. Plus, with a peak sound level of 51 decibels, it’s not very disruptive, making it more appropriate for use at home. The Energy Star rating is just icing on the cake — and electricity savings for long-term use.

This Tosot model also has a dual operation that allows you to choose between the drain bucket (which has to be emptied about every five hours) and continuous drainage with a hose directed out of a window or into a sink (gravity fed, which does make setup a little more complicated).

Eva-Dry EDV500

The smallest and cheapest unit on our list, this Eva-Dry unit is also our only desiccant pick — one that uses a special material to absorb water rather than secrete it into a container. Of course, that means that this unit only works for very small spaces, but that may be exactly what you need. The Eva-Dry unit is ideal for closets, pantries, and other tiny areas you want to keep as dry as possible. Note that you do have to plug the model in occasionally to help dry out the absorbing crystals.

Frigidaire FGAC5044W1

When it comes to dehumidifying, it’s a pain to walk down into the basement, only to find that your dehumidifier hasn’t been operating in days. Why? Because the tank is full and you forgot to empty it again. That’s where a web-connected appliance comes in handy. Make way for the Frigidaire FGAC5044W1, a 5o-pint dehumidifier with Wi-Fi controls.

Once it’s connected to your network, you can use the Frigidaire 2.0 app (for iOS and Android devices) to remotely control power, temperature, and humidity settings. You can also opt for push notifications that will alert you when the tank is full, so you’ll never forget to empty it during the summer months again. For those of us with smart voice assistants running the show at home, you can even control your FGAC5044W1 using both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Spec-wise, the FGAC5044W1 isn’t much different from the previously mentioned FFAP5033W1, but if Wi-Fi is important to you, this is a pick you don’t want to pass up.

LG PuriCare 50-Pint Dehumidifier

This 50-pint dehumidifier by LG can service an area up to 2,000 square feet, making it perfect for moderate- to large-sized homes or even an office space. The dehumidifier will work to remove bacteria from the air, helping everyone breathe a little easier and making the space more hygienic overall. Need to rotate the device around to different rooms? The dehumidifier was designed to be portable, so you can move it around without worry. Concerned about safety? This LG model automatically shuts off every 23 hours to help prevent overheating, and the metal design prevents fires. The unit uses any standard 115V electrical outlet.

