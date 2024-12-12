 Skip to main content
Get some fresh air in your home for the holidays with Blueair

You probably have guests scheduled to visit for the holidays, right? While you’re busy tidying up, there’s one area of your home you’re likely forgetting. The air, or rather the air quality. With pets, kids, and even just people living in the home regularly, all sorts of things happen to create odors and strange smells. You might be used to them but your guests won’t be. Beyond that, there are allergens, dust, smoke, pollen, and other contaminants to worry about. So, how do you remove it and get back to clean, fresh air? With one of the best air purifiers like a Blueair system, that’s how.

Available in several sizes — meant to match the room size — they quickly clean in 30 minutes to an hour depending on square footage. More importantly, they use washable filters with HEPA filtration designed to remove all of those hidden contaminants and nasties. With a 360-degree design, you can place them anywhere, as well. Plus, WiFi and app connectivity means you can remotely access and control them. During the holidays, get up to 50% off select Blueair models, and get fresh air back in your home.

Why shop for Blueair air purifiers before the holidays?

Have you ever visited someone’s home and thought, “Man it smells weird in there.” I know I sure have. Barring a dirty home, it does happen, and the house or apartment doesn’t have to be older, either. Regular, everyday life can create a variety of situations that contribute to strange odors in a home. Accidents, spills, pets, just existing, really, can create a host of contaminants indoors. Pet dander, for example, happens naturally when you have fur babies in your home — cats, dogs, or otherwise. To remove most of it, and reclaim fresh, neutral-smelling air you need a HEPA filtration device, like Blueair’s systems.

If you truly want to get fresh air back inside your home or apartment, Blueair is the place to start. Of course, they also offer humidifiers, and multi-use systems with heating, cooling, and air purifying support. But here, we’re going to focus on the air purifiers. It’s important to pick one that matches the room size or the space where you will be placing the system. Starting with small, at around 200 square feet, to medium topping out at about 400 square feet, and large for anything over 400 square feet, you have a lot of options.

What about the Blueair holiday deals?

Just to provide a better idea. The Blueair Blue Pure 311i+ Max air purifier is meant for large rooms — so anything between 465 square feet and 2,000 square feet. The bigger the space, the longer it takes to clean. It can clean 465 square feet in just over 12 minutes versus 2,000 square feet in about an hour. As for the holiday deals, the Blue Pure 311i+ Max is only $180 right now, normally $300. That’s some good savings. For comparison, the Blue Pure Mini Max — for 90 to 216 square feet — is only $50 right now thanks to a $20 holiday coupon. Needless to say, these are some great deals you’ll want to get in on if you’re looking for an air purifier.

Honestly, with lots of people headed your way for the holidays, it might be just the thing you need to clean up once and for all. Give it some thought, and while you’re at it, why not check out those Blueair holiday deals?

Topics
Briley Kenney
