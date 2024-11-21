Unless you’ve been living under a rock, or deep under the ocean, you know that there are a ton of Black Friday deals floating around, even early. That’s because a lot of brands have dropped discounts ahead of the official event, like eufy, which we’re going to explore here. The great thing about eufy’s deals, on smart robot vacuums no less, is that they are excellent gift options, whether for yourself or someone else. If you’re looking to get someone a nice gift this holiday season, you might want to consider these.

First up, let’s look at the deals.

eufy X10 Pro Omni robot vacuum and mop combo — now $550, was $800 31% off

If you want something powerful, with features equivalent to a more expensive model, but that’s not going to break your budget, the eufy X10 Pro Omni is the way to go. The all-in-one docking station can self-wash the mop, self-dry, self-empty the dustbin and dirty water, and self-refill with clean water. Basically, the vacuum can operate out of the dock for weeks, leaving you to relax. As for the vacuum, it offers 8,000 pascals of suction power, MopMaster 2.0 technology for spotless floors, AI.See smart cleaning and obstacle avoidance support and eufy’s iPath laser navigation for smart movement. You can also fully customize the mapping with no-go zones, virtual boundaries, and more using AI.Map 3.0 via eufy’s smart app.

eufy Omni S1 Pro robot vacuum with all-in-one station — now $1,000, was $1,500 33% off

Sure, it vacuums, but eufy’s Omni S1 Pro employs a groundbreaking floor-washing system. That’s thanks to a dual water reservoir that contains ozonated water. It’s always fresh and always clean, which means the mop is always ready to go. It delivers strong downward pressure to remove stubborn stains, not to mention the 8,000 pascals of suction power on top. It’s designed specifically for effective corner to edge cleaning so it leaves no debris behind. Moreover, the 10-in-1 UniClean station can auto-empty the dustbin, auto-refill the water, auto wash the mop, auto hot air dry the mop, automatically dispense detergent, and, of course, fast-charge the vacuum.

eufy robot vacuum gift ideas

Now, the next question is who do you gift these two systems to? What would work better for each type of person? Don’t worry, I’m going to lay down some ideas for you now.

The budget-minded: eufy X10 Pro Omni

With its more affordable price yet feature-rich options, the X10 Pro Omni is excellent for anyone on a tight budget this year. They still benefit from hands-free cleaning and intelligent AI-driven features without the added fuss. Plus, if you’re the one gifting it won’t hurt your pocket either.

The clean freak: Omni S1 Pro

If you know someone who scrubs their home top to bottom, ceiling to baseboards, then the Omni S1 Pro is going to make them really happy. With the ultimate docking station that handles all the maintenance, the powerful suction for the vacuum, and the clean mop system, their floors will be spotless. The only thing they’ll have to worry about is what the vacuum can’t clean, like countertops, tables, and furniture.

The parental units: Omni S1 Pro

Want to gift Mom and Dad something thoughtful that handles most of the work, and won’t require you to answer troubleshooting calls or visit every day? Again, the Omni S1 Pro is powerful but its suite of hands-free features and intelligent cleaning modes make it a top choice for gifting to two of the most important people in your life.

Get creative

I’ve shared a few ideas already and I have to stop somewhere. If you’re wondering who else would be happy with one of these eufy systems as a gift I say, get creative! Those Black Friday deal prices are just right.