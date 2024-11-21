ECOVACS Black Friday deals start now. Yes, right now. It’s your chance to save quite a bit of money on intelligent robot vacuums, window cleaners, and more. Honestly, I know you’re already inundated with tons of information on Black Friday deals, and I’m right there with you. Trying to wade through the sea of offers, this early, well, let’s just say this year is going to be crazy. But when it comes to keeping your home clean and reclaiming some of your free time these ECOVACS deals are where it’s at. Take a look.

ECOVACS Black Friday deals

Top Deal: ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S robot vacuum and mop — now $600, was $1,000 40% off

This one is ECOVACS crown and glory. It’s their top dog. Their master vacuum and they wanted to make sure we touched upon all of its unique selling points. You get TrueEdge adaptive edge mopping, hot water mop washing, self-emptying features, self-refilling, auto mop lifting to keep your floor clean and dry, and intelligent obstacle avoidance. ZeroTangle anti-tangle technology prevents the brush rollers from getting stopped up, even with pet hair. Moreover, the all-in-one OMNI station changes the game by doing virtually everything for you. You can also control the entire system with ‘OK YIKO’ the brand’s version of a voice assistant. Oh, and this deal is off the chain. Before we forget, this is the best-selling Omni vacuum in the United States — interesting little tidbit of information there, right?

ECOVACS Winbot W1 Pro window cleaning robot — now $300, was $400 25% off

Need your windows clean but in a highrise or apartment building and can’t climb out there? No problem. You can use the ECOVACS Winbot 1 Pro to do it for you. It works even on second-story house windows. Basically, any glass that you need to be cleaned and can’t reach. Using cross-water spray technology and ECOVACS SLAM 3.0 forward-reverse motions — whatever that means — it sprays water on the window and gets all the nasties off. The 60ml reservoir is large enough to hold plenty of water, and the bot has position memory — it remembers its starting point and where it left off.

ECOVACS DEEBOT N20 Plus — now $390, was $550 29% off

Picture this: An intelligent vacuum that roams your home and cleans everything while you sit down, relax, and enjoy a cold beverage. Okay, okay, that pretty much describes every ECOVACS smart vacuum on this list but you get the idea. The DEEBOT N20 Plus comes with a self-emptying station that uses a bagless empty system. Plus, you get 45 days of uninterrupted cleaning, before you have to empty the dock dustbin. Additional features include anti-tangle technology, powerful suction at 8,000 pascals, and up to 300 minutes of cleaning time on a single charge.

ECOVACS Winbot W2 Omni window cleaning robot — now $480, was $600 20% off

This is the upgraded, more powerful version of the original Winbot. It features SLAM 4.0 path planning, deep edge cleaning, intelligent cleaning support, a three-nozzle based wide-angle spray system and 5,500 pascals of suction power. Whoa boy. Time to get those windows clean you rascal.

ECOVACS DEEBOT N30 Omni — now $550, was $800 31% off

If you guessed this is another capable smart vacuum I would call you a genius and politely ask, “How did you know?” It features 10,000 pascals of suction power, TrueEdge adaptive edge mopping, and ZeroTangle 2.0 technology — the second coming. It also comes with a dock that offers hot-air drying for the mop, auto mop washing, self-emptying, and auto floor cleaner dispensing features. The vacuum ain’t too shabby either with auto-lift mopping and intelligent obstacle avoidance. You’ll have your home cleaned in no time and without any fuss. I’d say that counts for something.

ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S Care robot vacuum and mop — now $650, was $1,030 36% off

Billed as the “first-ever truly edge-mopping and tangle-free all-in-one” robot vacuum, I’m not sure if that applies or not because I’ve probably written edge-mopping quite a few times here. Nonetheless, with this vacuum you get TrueEdge, ZeroTangle, 11,000 pascals of suction power, and 158-degree hot water mop washing — in the dock, obviously. The all-in-one station does it all and frankly, I’m tired of repeating myself here this is a great vacuum check it out.

ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S AI robot vacuum and mop — now $700, was $1,100 36% off

If you’re like me, the first thing that came to mind when you saw the name of this robot vacuum was, where does the AI come into the equation? Basically, its the AIVI 3D obstacle avoidance and smart navigation, AI instant re-mop tech that easily identifies floor stains, and the built-in OK YIKO voice assistant. I mean, honestly, all of that is a bit overkill. I’m sure you’re more concerned with whether or not it cleans your floors and if it does a great job. The answer is yes. The all-in-one OMNI station also allows you to be hands and maintenance-free for weeks at a time.

ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S Combo robot vacuum and mop — now $820, was $1,200 31% off

Finally, we come full circle. The robot vacuum and AIO station to end all robot vacuums. It’s pretty cool, it does a lot and you should check it out. I’m more excited about the Black Friday sale. Saving $380 right off the top is an incredible offer.

