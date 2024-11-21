 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Roborock Black Friday deals: Part 2 (the sequel is here)

By
Roborock Black Friday deals on Q5 vacuums -- Q5 Max+ being emptied
Roborock
This story is part of the Digital Trends Black Friday coverage 2024

As a continuation of some of the truly eye-opening smart home deals that are floating around — the early Black Friday deals are seemingly endless — Roborock is offering discounted prices on some of its best robotic vacuums. Chief among them, are the Roborock QRevo S and S8Max V Ultra, which we covered in a previous feature, by the way. And did you know that the S8 MaxV Ultra actually took a trip to outer space and survived the descent back, all in working order? This time around, we’re looking at deals on the Roborock Q5 Pro and Q5 Max+. which can save you over 60%. Oh yeah. Let’s take a closer look, shall we?

Roborock Q5 Pro — now $140, was $430 67% off

Roborock Q5 Pro cleaning messy home
Roborock

As if assembled by the accessible, budget-friendly gods, this smart robot vacuum includes a lot of the same features you’d expect in a more expensive, competing model. Allow me to explain. The DuoRoller brush and 5,500 pascals of suction power offer plenty of support for cleaning. But most importantly, the large dustbin and water tank — 770ml — can hold a large quantity of solid and liquid debris. Meaning, while it vacuums and mops, you don’t have to worry about emptying it often. It should be able to cover your entire home, especially with the 240 minutes of nonstop cleaning on a single charge.

Additional features include PreciSense LiDAR navigation, for intelligent maneuvering even around the most cluttered of homes — don’t worry we won’t judge — a multi-directional floating all-rubber brush, and Roborock app controls. Plus, you can control the vacuum with your voice, too, whether through Alexa, Google Home, or Siri. Just think, you get all of that for $140 thanks to this crazy Black Friday deal. Yeah, that’s pretty rad.

Save Now

Related

Roborock Q5 Max+ — now $300, was $600 50% off

Roborock Q5 Max+ smart vacuum cleaning a mess
Roborock

What if you want to kick things up a notch but stick with that super juicy low price point? Enter Roborock Q5 Max+ with its hands-free cleaning support for up to seven weeks. Yes, that translates to you sitting around, relaxing, for up to seven weeks before you have to empty the dock dustbin. The vacuum continues operating out of the comprehensive dock for all of that time. 5,500 pascals of suction power, the DuoRoller brush, 240-minute running time, and PreciSense LiDAR navigation are all worth mentioning. As are the voice controls via most assistants, total app controls, and smart cleaning support with the excellent dock. Isn’t it about time you went hands-free and hassle-free?

Save Now

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Staff Writer
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
These BLUETTI Black Friday deals include its latest Elite 200 V2 portable power station
BLUETTI Elite 200 V2 used outdoors

Something I love to do, every chance I get, is to share my experiences with select products, especially on deal posts and sales features. Why? Because that gives people a much better idea of what they can expect if they were to take advantage of those offers. For better or worse, you gain something, and that's precisely what I plan to do with BLUETTI's latest Elite 200 V2 portable power station. You see, I happen to have one in my possession which I acquired recently. And a good thing, too, with all of the hurricanes that have been hitting our area -- I live near Tampa, Florida.

Thanks to BLUETTI Black Friday deals and discounts, that have just dropped, there are several power stations on sale, including the Elite 200 V2. It's a 2,600-watt and 2,073.6-watt-hour power station, which is frankly a massive capacity for something this size, that can power up to nine devices simultaneously -- I've tested that too. Understandably, you probably care more about the prices and discounts so let's get into it.

Read more
Home Depot’s “Build Your Own” Black Friday power tool deal is its best-kept secret
Home Depot consumer

Covering cordless power tools during Black Friday is surprisingly fascinating. Of the Black Friday deals I've covered so far this year, both Black Friday cordless drill deals and Black Friday power tool deals have been included included in my retinue, alongside a host of similar articles for our "brother" site The Manual.

There's one deal bundle among them all, however, that I've been utterly fascinated by this whole time. It's what I'm calling Home Depot's "build your own" power tool deal. This intriguing offering, which feels under advertised by Home Depot, seemingly inverts what we think of when we think of power tool deals. Instead of feeling stuck buying buying batteries separately — with a drill, with a big bundle, or with the lucky random battery — you're able (now) to build our deal and get everything you need, at a flat price. This means you can get the exact tool you want, and all the batteries you want with it, for as low as $99. Check it out yourself by tapping the button below, or keep reading to see what makes this deal so unique, how to shop it, and a few suggestions as to what you should buy.

Read more
Double Feature: Save 68% on Wyze Robot Vacuum or 28% on Wyze Cam Pan
Wyze Cam Pan v3 hero image on table

Better get used to deals coverage for the next couple of weeks because the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are dropping early. If you're in the market for some new smart home and security devices, now's a great time to start your shopping. Several brands like Wyze are offering some low-low prices that are worth the fuss. For example, right now you can expect to save up to 68% off Wyze's Robot Vacuum, or 28% off its Cam Pan security camera. More on those deals below! Either way, don't miss out on these.

 
Wyze Cam Pan v3 two-pack with 32GB microSD cards -- now $71, was $98 28% off

Read more