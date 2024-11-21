Roborock Black Friday deals: Part 2 (the sequel is here)

As a continuation of some of the truly eye-opening smart home deals that are floating around — the early Black Friday deals are seemingly endless — Roborock is offering discounted prices on some of its best robotic vacuums. Chief among them, are the Roborock QRevo S and S8Max V Ultra, which we covered in a previous feature, by the way. And did you know that the S8 MaxV Ultra actually took a trip to outer space and survived the descent back, all in working order? This time around, we’re looking at deals on the Roborock Q5 Pro and Q5 Max+. which can save you over 60%. Oh yeah. Let’s take a closer look, shall we?

Roborock Q5 Pro — now $140, was $430 67% off

As if assembled by the accessible, budget-friendly gods, this smart robot vacuum includes a lot of the same features you’d expect in a more expensive, competing model. Allow me to explain. The DuoRoller brush and 5,500 pascals of suction power offer plenty of support for cleaning. But most importantly, the large dustbin and water tank — 770ml — can hold a large quantity of solid and liquid debris. Meaning, while it vacuums and mops, you don’t have to worry about emptying it often. It should be able to cover your entire home, especially with the 240 minutes of nonstop cleaning on a single charge.

Additional features include PreciSense LiDAR navigation, for intelligent maneuvering even around the most cluttered of homes — don’t worry we won’t judge — a multi-directional floating all-rubber brush, and Roborock app controls. Plus, you can control the vacuum with your voice, too, whether through Alexa, Google Home, or Siri. Just think, you get all of that for $140 thanks to this crazy Black Friday deal. Yeah, that’s pretty rad.

Roborock Q5 Max+ — now $300, was $600 50% off

What if you want to kick things up a notch but stick with that super juicy low price point? Enter Roborock Q5 Max+ with its hands-free cleaning support for up to seven weeks. Yes, that translates to you sitting around, relaxing, for up to seven weeks before you have to empty the dock dustbin. The vacuum continues operating out of the comprehensive dock for all of that time. 5,500 pascals of suction power, the DuoRoller brush, 240-minute running time, and PreciSense LiDAR navigation are all worth mentioning. As are the voice controls via most assistants, total app controls, and smart cleaning support with the excellent dock. Isn’t it about time you went hands-free and hassle-free?

