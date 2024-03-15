 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Eufy sale: Get up to $420 off home security camera bundles

Aaron Mamiit
By
eufycam by anker
Terry Walsh/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

You should always be looking for opportunities to improve your home’s security, so you wouldn’t want to miss the offers in Eufy’s sale of home security camera bundles. With discounts of up to $420, these bundles will let you monitor several areas so that you can always make sure that your family and your home are safe. Eufy security cameras are easy to set up and are packed with helpful features such as facial recognition for your family members, compatibility with voice assistants like Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant, two-way audio to speak with visitors, and real-time viewing through the Eufy Security app. Feel free to look at all the security camera deals that are available in Eufy’s sale, but you need to make your purchase as soon as possible as these prices may not last long.

What to buy in Eufy’s sale of home security camera bundles

If you want to take advantage of the largest discount in Eufy’s sale of home security camera bundles, check out this package that includes four units of the EufyCam 3C that can take videos at 4K Ultra HD resolution plus a 1TB hard drive to store recorded footage. From its original price of $910, the bundle is down to following a $420 discount that will be applied upon checkout.

For those who will primarily place the security cameras outdoors, you may want to consider this bundle that includes four units of the solar-powered EufyCam 3, which only needs exposure to two hours of direct sunlight daily for near-infinite battery life. Instead of $990, you’ll have to pay for savings of $340.

Trending Deals:

If you don’t need that many cameras, check out this bundle for two units of the Eufy SoloCam S340. For a , down by $48 from $400, you’ll get a pair of solar-powered security cameras with 3K resolution and 360-degree surveillance.

There are so many other options in Eufy’s sale of home security camera bundles beyond the ones we’ve recommended above, so you may want to check out all the available deals. However, one thing’s for sure — with these prices probably returning to normal soon, you’re going to have to hurry in completing your purchase if you don’t want to miss out on the discounts.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
The 5 best floodlight cameras for home security in 2024
A person adjusting the Wyze Cam Floodlight v2.

Whether you're living somewhere very rural with low lighting or just need to be extra sure to scare away (or record) any potential intruders, a floodlight camera is an excellent security tool for your home. And while there is a very large variety of floodlight cameras you can pick from, there are a couple of well-known brands that have risen to the top, and you're likely quite familiar with a few of them. As such, we've collected our favorites in various categories and gone into their specs and why you should consider grabbing them, so be sure to check each one thoroughly before taking the plunge.
The Best Floodlight Cameras in 2024

Buy the 

Read more
Amazon’s futuristic Astro security robot is 21% off right now
Amazon Astro robot.

If you don't think investing in security camera deals is enough to give you peace of mind, then you may want to consider buying the Amazon Astro. This mobile security robot, originally sold for $2,350, is on sale from Amazon with a $500 discount that lowers its price to $1,850. It's fairly expensive even at 21% off, but if you're willing to pay for it, you'll be getting an all-around solution for the protection of your home or business. You need to act fast for your purchase though, as the bargain may end sooner than you think.

Why you should buy the Amazon Astro mobile security robot
Compared to security cameras that are installed at fixed points, the Amazon Astro can roll through your home or business to cover up to 5,000 square feet with its HD night vision periscope camera. You'll be able to use the Astro app to access the mobile security robot's camera with a live view, control its movements, and communicate with people it bumps into with a two-way talk function. It comes with a 30-day trial of Astro Secure and Ring Protect Pro subscriptions, which will allow you to schedule and customize the Amazon Astro's patrolling routes, and receive alerts when it sees an unknown person or hears sound such as breaking glass. Ring Protect Pro will also get the robot to move to the location of a triggered Ring Alarm, if you have the security system installed.

Read more
Herman Miller New Year Sale: 20% off ergonomic office chairs
Herman Miller Sayl

If you’ve recently landed yourself one of the best laptops or one of the best desktop computers you may find yourself in need of a way to get comfortable in front of it. Herman Miller makes premium office furniture, and right now it’s having a New Year Sale that sees dozens of office chairs discounted. In fact, this Herman Miller New Year Sale has some of the best office chair deals you’ll find right now. Everything is 20% off in this sale and Herman Miller is including free shipping with all purchases.

Why you should shop the Herman Miller New Year Sale
Herman Miller has long been known for making premium office furniture, equipment, and home furnishings. Its office chair lineup is known for its unique designs and ergonomic functionality. This sale sees every chair in Herman Miller’s lineup marked down 20%, and one of our favorites is the Embody Chair. We consider it one of the best ergonomic office chairs and it’s

Read more