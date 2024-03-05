The Samsung Spring Sale is here, and if you need some help with your spring cleaning, then you’re going to want to take advantage of this $50 discount for the Samsung Jet 60 Pet cordless stick vacuum. From its original price of $330, it’s down to a more affordable $280. However, we don’t think this offer will last very long, because cordless vacuum deals like this almost always get sold out quickly. There are still a few days left on the sale, but it’s highly recommended that you proceed with your purchase of the cordless vacuum as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Samsung Jet 60 Pet cordless stick vacuum

The Samsung Jet 60 Pet cordless stick vacuum makes cleaning easy because it only weighs 6 pounds, so it won’t be hard to carry it as you move around the house. It doesn’t sacrifice power to stay lightweight though, as it features an energy-efficient digital inverter motor that enables a battery life of up to 40 minutes on a single charge, and the Jet Cyclone technology that provides consistent suction while also reducing potential clogs. The cordless vacuum also features a five-layer filtration system that keeps the air inside your home safe to breathe.

With the Jet Fit Brush, the combination tool, the long reach crevice tool, and the mini motorized tool, you have every accessory that you may need to clean hard-to-reach places in your home with the Samsung Jet 60 Pet cordless stick vacuum. The high-capacity, 0.8-liter dust bin of the cordless vacuum is washable, and you won’t have to empty it often as you clean across all surface types.

If your family hasn’t invested yet in a cordless vacuum, or if you’re planning to upgrade from a basic model, then you shouldn’t miss Samsung’s offer for the Samsung Jet 60 Pet cordless stick vacuum. A $50 discount from the Samsung Spring Sale lowers its price to just $280 from $330, but we’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to pocket the savings. If you think the Samsung Jet 60 Pet cordless stick vacuum will be the perfect addition to your cleaning arsenal, don’t waste any more time — add it to your cart and check out immediately.

