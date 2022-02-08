Air purifiers can be an important appliance in your home if you have any issues with breathing or allergies — or you just care about having better air quality. Not all air purifiers are the same, though, and it's essential to make sure the one you buy will be best for treating the most common issues with air quality. This list will tackle the problem of clearing mold in your home and the purifiers that are best suited to do so.

Mold can be a common issue with homes depending on the average humidity in your environment, so you'll want to keep an eye out on your humidity levels if you start to see traces of a mold outbreak. With that said, the reason that mold is so annoying is that not only does it cause a smelly area, but it can also trigger basic to serious respiratory diseases.

Air purifiers can help solve your issues with mold by clearing the toxins and bacteria in the air. They can do this with certain filters, mainly a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter. Other models feature filters to help eradicate mold particles, such as UV lights and PCO filters. Although these purifiers will help keep mold at bay, the only way to completely rid your home of mold is to remove it at the source physically. So now, let's check out these purifiers.

Dyson AM11 Pure Cool Tower Purifier Fan

Best for Basements

Pros Large cleaning area

Modern design with fan

Can control via app or voice Cons Most expensive on list

Does not have a quiet mode

If you're not worried about a budget, then the Dyson Pure Cool Tower will be one of the best consumer-grade purifiers that money can buy. This cleaner has a built-in fan, the most expansive purification area on this list, and many smart features. You can control and monitor everything the Dyson Tower does from your phone or Amazon Alexa.

The effective cleaning area with this purifier is over 500 square feet, so if you have a basement with furniture or appliances, you can confidently put the Dyson Tower on this floor. In addition, it has a 350 oscillating area of view, with ten fan speeds to also help cool the environment. There's even an auto mode setting to allow the purifier to react to air quality changes in real-time and automatically adjust its settings.

BISSELL air320 Smart Air Purifier

Best for Design

Pros Stylish

Easy to replace filters

Has auto-sensing mode Cons Expensive for the features it offers

No auto timers

The Bissell Air320 has the best design of any air purifier on this list and still does a great job at cleaning the air. You could place this modern-looking appliance in your living room, and no one would expect that it's an air purifier — save for the sound it's making.

The Air320 has an easy-to-replace filter system thanks to its front-loading design. It also has an auto-adjusting mode, where it will change fan speeds when it notices changes in air quality. You're definitely paying a bit more for form over function with this cleaner, though.

This list should give you a good head start for buying an air purifier that fits your needs. You've got some models for a bedroom, some for a large room, and some that look great. Read our guide changing the filters in your air purifier for more information on how to keep it in tip-top shape.

