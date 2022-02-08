  1. Smart Home
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The Best Air Purifiers for Mold Issues

Keyan Riddick
By

Air purifiers can be an important appliance in your home if you have any issues with breathing or allergies — or you just care about having better air quality. Not all air purifiers are the same, though, and it's essential to make sure the one you buy will be best for treating the most common issues with air quality. This list will tackle the problem of clearing mold in your home and the purifiers that are best suited to do so.

Mold can be a common issue with homes depending on the average humidity in your environment, so you'll want to keep an eye out on your humidity levels if you start to see traces of a mold outbreak. With that said, the reason that mold is so annoying is that not only does it cause a smelly area, but it can also trigger basic to serious respiratory diseases.

Air purifiers can help solve your issues with mold by clearing the toxins and bacteria in the air. They can do this with certain filters, mainly a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter. Other models feature filters to help eradicate mold particles, such as UV lights and PCO filters. Although these purifiers will help keep mold at bay, the only way to completely rid your home of mold is to remove it at the source physically. So now, let's check out these purifiers.

<p>Dyson AM11 Pure Cool Tower Purifier Fan</p>

Dyson AM11 Pure Cool Tower Purifier Fan

Best for Basements
Jump to details
<p>BISSELL air320 Smart Air Purifier</p>

BISSELL air320 Smart Air Purifier

Best for Design
Jump to details
Dyson AM11 Pure Cool Tower Purifier Fan
Dyson

Dyson AM11 Pure Cool Tower Purifier Fan

Best for Basements

Pros
  • Large cleaning area
  • Modern design with fan
  • Can control via app or voice
Cons
  • Most expensive on list
  • Does not have a quiet mode

If you're not worried about a budget, then the Dyson Pure Cool Tower will be one of the best consumer-grade purifiers that money can buy. This cleaner has a built-in fan, the most expansive purification area on this list, and many smart features. You can control and monitor everything the Dyson Tower does from your phone or Amazon Alexa.

The effective cleaning area with this purifier is over 500 square feet, so if you have a basement with furniture or appliances, you can confidently put the Dyson Tower on this floor. In addition, it has a 350 oscillating area of view, with ten fan speeds to also help cool the environment. There's even an auto mode setting to allow the purifier to react to air quality changes in real-time and automatically adjust its settings.

<p>Dyson AM11 Pure Cool Tower Purifier Fan</p>

Dyson AM11 Pure Cool Tower Purifier Fan

Best for Basements
BISSELL air320 Smart Air Purifier
Bissell

BISSELL air320 Smart Air Purifier

Best for Design

Pros
  • Stylish
  • Easy to replace filters
  • Has auto-sensing mode
Cons
  • Expensive for the features it offers
  • No auto timers

The Bissell Air320 has the best design of any air purifier on this list and still does a great job at cleaning the air. You could place this modern-looking appliance in your living room, and no one would expect that it's an air purifier — save for the sound it's making.

The Air320 has an easy-to-replace filter system thanks to its front-loading design. It also has an auto-adjusting mode, where it will change fan speeds when it notices changes in air quality. You're definitely paying a bit more for form over function with this cleaner, though.

<p>BISSELL air320 Smart Air Purifier</p>

BISSELL air320 Smart Air Purifier

Best for Design

This list should give you a good head start for buying an air purifier that fits your needs. You've got some models for a bedroom, some for a large room, and some that look great. Read our guide changing the filters in your air purifier for more information on how to keep it in tip-top shape.

Editors' Recommendations

Best smart lights for Google Home

GE Cync lights set up in gaming room.

Best smart lights for Apple HomeKit

Nanoleaf lights design.

Best Buy slashed $90 off this 10-quart air fryer today

The Insignia 10 Qt. Digital Air Fryer Oven, cooking pizza.

Best widgets for the Echo Show 15 for the connected family

Echo Show 15 vertically on wall

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel returns in new season 4 trailer

Rachel Brosnahan opens her arms onstage in The Marvelous Mrs. Maise.

Alienware gaming laptop is $1,150 OFF today

alienware m17 r4 and m15 ces 2020 white with tobii faced right

GTA V has sold 160 million units, second only to Minecraft

The main characters of Grand Theft Auto V stand side-by-side.

Snag this HP Pavilion gaming PC deal while it’s only $550

HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop PC

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 update focuses on holistic wellness

Woman wearing Galaxy Watch Active 2

Grand Theft Auto V’s enhanced upgrade may not be free

Trevor from Grand Theft Auto V.

Grab a Dell G15 gaming laptop for only $800 — over $239 off!

best 15 inch laptops dell xps 2020 02 768x6400

This FPV drone package deal is $300 off at Best Buy today

Flying DJI FPV drone with audience in VR view.