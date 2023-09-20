 Skip to main content
Best humidifier deals: Full room and desktop sizes on sale

Andrew Morrisey
By

Humidifiers add moisture to indoor air to alleviate dryness for both comfort and health. They also make a good way to grab some savings for your smart home. Even the best humidifiers get great deals, and whether it’s for the bedroom, the office, or any room in between, a humidifier is generally an affordable addition to the home. There are quite a few humidifier deals going on right now, and we’ve rounded up the best humidifier deals the internet has to offer.

Mainstays 1-gallon humidifier — $20, was $25

The Mainstays 1-gallon humidifier sets on a table in a kitchen.
Mainstays

The Mainstays cool mist humidifier features a 1-gallon tank, and uses evaporative technology to add moisture to dry rooms. The tank is easy to remove for filling and is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. The humidifier itself is equipped with a low tank indicator with auto shutoff, which helps save energy when the tank runs dry. This humidifier has there different speed settings that allow you to control its output.

Honeywell Mini Mist 0.5-gallon humidifier

A range of different colors of the Honeywell Mini Mist 0.5-gallon humidifier setting on a cabinet.
Honeywell

This small humidifier by Honeywell is perfect for almost any bedside table. It’s perfectly-designed for nightstands and smaller spaces, yet it’s still capable of reducing dry air and the discomforts that cause coughing, itchy skin, and dry eyes. It produces a visible mist and has a wide tank opening that makes it easy to fill and clean. It even has mist output settings that allow you to customize the moisture level in your air.

Related

Vicks 1.2-gallon humidifier — $43, was $60

The Vicks 1.2-gallon humidifier blowing mist against a white background.
Vicks

This Vicks humidifier can play a big part in making it easier to breathe around the house. It’s quick and easy to use and is 50% quieter than previous models. It requires no filters, so there’s no excess equipment to purchase alongside it. It’s recommended for use in medium-sized rooms so the optimal amount of vapor can fill the air. Its tank comes in at a capacity of 1.2 gallons, which is large enough to produce a good run before needing to refill.

Kyvol HD3 1.2-gallon humidifier — $45, was $70

The Kyvol HD3 1.2-gallon humidifier sprays mist while on a coffee table.
Kyvol

The Kyvol HD3 humidifier is another filterless humidifier, meaning you won’t need to purchase additional equipment or be changing out filters from time to time. It has a 1.2-gallon tank and a 75-hour runtime, which spares you the trouble of frequent refilling. The 360-nozzle offers even mist distribution to large rooms up to 430 square feet, and it runs at a low decibel level, allowing people in the room to sleep easily while it works.

PureGuardian K950R 0.8-gallon humidifier — $58, was $88

The PureGuardian K950R 0.8-gallon humidifier against a white background.
PureGuardian

This compact ultrasonic cool mist humidifier guards against problems caused by dry air for up to 30 hours between refills. The Pure Guardian K950R has a 0.8-gallon tank that provides this efficient runtime, and makes it great for small to medium-sized rooms. Ultrasonic technology disperses a fine mist throughout the room, and speed controls give you full control over the humidifier’s mist dispersion. This humidifier has a low water indicator and a smart design that makes it perfect for desks, tabletops, nightstands and nurseries.

Crane 2-gallon tower humidifier — $83, was $110

The Crane 2-gallon tower humidifier against a white background.
Crane

If you’re looking for a humidifier that could that offers a range of features, the Crane 2-gallon tower humidifier is getting there. It’s filter-free and designed for easy use. The tank is large enough to be able to clean the inside by wiping it down with a cloth, and the capacity is large enough for it to work for quite some time between refills. This humidifier is whisper quiet and it features an automatic shutoff feature, making it the perfect option for a good night’s sleep.

Honovos 2.1-gallon humidifier — $90, was $100

The Honovos 2.1-gallon humidifier and remote control against a white background.
Honovos

The Honobos 2.1-gallon humidifier offers a range of impressive features. Its large capacity offers coverage of up to 500 square feet and up to 40 hours of use between refills. It’s able to adjust mist a three different levels, and a humidistat sensor can intelligently detect real-time humidity of the room you put it in. It offers some cool ambiance with a 7-color LED night light, and it operates at a low decibel level that makes it easy to sleep while it works.

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led to an interest…
Our 5 favorite laptop deals in Lenovo’s big weekend sale
The Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga on a desk.

If you missed out on last week's laptop deals, don't worry! There are still a lot of great deals floating around, and you're in luck because Lenovo is having a great weekend sale with a lot of great laptops on offer. Of course, with hundreds of offerings, it can get a bit overwhelming, so we've collected the five best deals across different budgets for you to pick from. So, without further 'ado, let's jump right in.
15-inch AMD IdeaPad 1 -- $245, was $400

If you're looking for good budget laptop deals, the Ideapad 1 toes the line very well between price and overall features. With a 15-inch screen that runs a 1920 x 1080 resolution, you're getting a lot of it for the cost right out of the gate, but pair that with the AMD Athlon Gold 7220U, an entry-level CPU, and you get an excellent day-to-day laptop. The Ideapad 1 runs on 4 GB DDR5 memory, which isn't much, especially with how resource-hungry Windows 11 is, so it runs in S mode instead, a cut-down version that still gives you all the basic functions but doesn't burden the laptop's resources. It also comes with 128GB of internal memory, which, again, isn't much but should suffice if you're going to be streaming most of your content and relying on cloud services, which is what this laptop is made for. Overall, it's a great option if you just need the basics.

Read more
Best bidet deals: toilet attachments as cheap as $20
The bathroom is the last frontier of the smart home.

Keeping your butt clean is a high priority for healthy living. The pandemic-related toilet paper shortages brought home the tissue issue when we couldn't find TP easily. It was an uncomfortable surprise, to say the least! With those shortages, many people sought alternative cleansing methods after using the toilet. The toilet paper shortage is over, but many people have found that they like a bidet or bidet toilet seat better. The choices range from add-on attachments to a regular seat, a full seat assembly with niceties such as hot or cold water, heated seats, and warm air drying to full toilet replacements. We rounding the best bidet toilet deals regularly so you can shop the best deals available today, which you'll find below.
Ophanie Ultra-Slim Bidet Attachment — $20, was $40

If you want to try a bidet but aren't ready for a big commitment yet, this attachment for your toilet is the perfect solution. Meant to be attached quickly, with just a couple of unscrewings required, and with a cheap price as well, the Ophanie Ultra-Slim Bidet attachment is just as easily removed and forgotten about as attached. The dual nozzle design is made to work for female bodies as well as male, has a self-cleaning feature, and should absolutely reduce your toilet paper usage. So, give it an experimental try while it is at this low price where you won't regret it if it doesn't end up being to your liking.

Read more
Best Vitamix deals: Save hundreds on commercial grade blenders
Vitamix5200 Professional-Grade blender

Vitamix is a premium brand name when it comes to blenders. It offers some serious blending options and it always seems to place a model on our list of the best blenders. This may make it seem like deals on Vitamix blenders would be hard to come by, but right now there are some massive discounts taking place at Vitamix. Whether you are a fitness nut, a couch potato looking to clean up your diet, or a chef with some commercial blending needs, we’ve rounded up the best Vitamix deals taking place right now, as well as all of the information you need to decide which model is right for you.
Vitamix TurboBlend 3-speed blender — $200, was $400

The Vitamix TurboBlend offers three speed controls with Low, Medium, and High settings. This allows you to create a range of textures, and a Pulse feature provides a quick burst of power for chopping ingredients. This is a good blender for making smoothies, soups, ice cream, and nutty butters with ease. It comes with Vitamix’s standard 5-year warranty, though the laser-cut, stainless steel cutting blades are made to last. This blender also comes with a cookbook to help you get started with some blending recipes.

Read more