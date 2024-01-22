 Skip to main content
The 5 best air conditioner brands for 2024

An air conditioner can make a great addition to any smart home, and whether you’re shopping for a window unit or a portable air conditioner, it will be helpful to go about it knowing the best refrigerator brands in 2024. Brands like LG and Frigidaire are obvious choices when it comes to the best refrigerator brands, but we know of some others that can keep your home, office, or workshop cool. Some of them even offer great savings and make for some of the best air conditioner deals you’ll come across. So read onward if you’re in the market for a new air conditioner, as what follows are our selections for the best refrigerator brands in 2024.

LG

LW6019ER Window LG Air Conditioners deal featured image.
LG

LG is a brand widely known for making quality products. It’s often among the best laptop brands and it makes some smartphones that are always in contention to be among the best phones. But it’s also one of the best air conditioner brands, and that’s because it packs a lot of its technological know-how into its portable and window air conditioners. Almost all of its air conditioners are energy efficient, and features like digital displays, four-way air direction, 24-hour timers, and a wide range of accessories make it a great air conditioner brand to consider.

GE

A woman works on a laptop as a GE 8,000 BTU smart window air conditioner cools the room.
GE

GE is one of the best air conditioner brands because it’s been at it for a very long time. It makes a wide range of window-mounted air conditioners that offer powerful cooling capabilities with GE’s Energy Star technology built-in for efficiency. GE also makes portable air conditioner options, so you can turn to GE whether you have the right size window for a window-mounted unit or if you need something more suitable for a garage, dorm, office, or apartment.

Arctic Wind

The Arctic Wind portable air conditioner in a living room.
Arctic Wind

Whether you’re in search of a quality portable air conditioner or something for the window, Arctic Wind likely has an option for you. Its portable air conditioners start at lower price points than many of the best refrigerator brands, and its entry-level window units also come in at a decent price point. But Arctic Wind also makes some incredibly powerful models, with window units reaching 15,000 BTU and having the capability to cool up to 700 square feet.

Frigidaire

A Frigidaire 3-in-1 portable room air conditioner installed with its exhaust vent connected to the window.
Frigidair

Frigidaire is one of the top brands in all of home appliances, and we also find it to be one of the best air conditioner brands. Frigidaire is known for its refrigerators, and it takes a lot of that cooling know-how and utilizes it in its air conditioner lineup. It makes both portable and window air conditioners, with its portable air conditioner lineup perhaps offering the best value. Its 3-in-1 portable air conditioners have features such as a clean air ionizer, auto swing louvers, washable filters, remote controls, and dehumidifying dry modes.

Whirlpool

Whirlpool air conditioner.
Whirlpool

You can’t really go wrong with a Whirlpool air conditioner, which is why we feel it’s one of the best air conditioner brands in 2024. Its window units offer things like 8-way direction control, a digital display, and energy efficiency certification. They can cool both small and medium-sized rooms, and Whirlpool even makes a couple of models designed for large rooms. Whirlpool also has a lineup of portable air conditioners that offer efficiency and versatility, as you can move them from room to room or use them to cool spaces like apartments and workshops.

