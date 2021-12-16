The best smart home gym equipment

The average workout doesn’t begin with your first rep anymore. It begins with the data you’ve already collected. Smartwatches track your sleep and heart rate, smart rings measure recovery, and some fitness enthusiasts even use continuous glucose monitors to better understand how their bodies respond to training and nutrition. Smart home gym equipment builds on that foundation, combining connected hardware with AI-powered coaching, adaptive resistance, and long-term progress tracking to turn health insights into smarter workouts.

Smart fitness has also grown well beyond streaming workout classes. The latest machines can automatically adjust resistance as you get stronger, analyze your performance over time, and sync with the health devices you already use. Some even use AI to recommend workouts based on your goals and training history, making every session feel more personalized. If you’re still deciding whether investing in connected fitness makes sense for your lifestyle, check out our guide on whether a smart home gym is worth it.

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From compact strength trainers that replace an entire rack of weights to connected bikes and rowing machines that bring studio-style workouts home, today’s smart gym equipment covers just about every type of training. Whether you’re building your first home gym or upgrading an existing setup, these are the smart fitness products that stand out for their hardware, software, and long-term value

Best smart home gym equipment at a glance:

Tonal 2

Tonal 2 is the firm’s second generation smart home gym mirror, a product that’s designed to be mounted on a wall and provide detailed information for your workout and to help maintain proper form, as well as walkthroughs for specific exercises.

What makes Tonal 2 unique is that it’s not just a mirror with bodyweight exercises: It’s a full resistance system that can be set up for all kinds of serious strength training to target specific muscle groups.

Tonal’s strength training videos are top-notch if you want to try a new exercise, and the system can intelligently increase resistance strength as you improve. You can also track all kinds of stats over time to measure your progress. There’s not much focus on live workouts, but if you want a home gym to make you stronger, it’s one to strongly consider.

Peloton Bike+

Peloton may have helped popularize connected fitness, but the Bike+ has evolved well beyond streaming cycling classes. It’s now the centerpiece of a broader fitness ecosystem, pairing premium hardware with thousands of cycling, strength, yoga, mobility, and outdoor workouts. The 23.8-inch rotating HD touchscreen makes it easy to switch from rides to floor exercises, while Auto Resistance automatically adjusts resistance during instructor-led classes so you can stay focused on your workout.

Recent software updates have made the Bike+ smarter, too. Peloton’s AI-powered training features can recommend workouts based on your goals and previous sessions, while detailed performance metrics help you track progress over time. Combined with regular feature updates and support for wearables like the Apple Watch, the Bike+ continues to improve long after you’ve brought it home.

The biggest caveat is the All-Access Membership. While the bike can still be used without a subscription, many of its standout features, including its expansive class library, personalized coaching, and advanced training tools, require the monthly plan. If you’re looking for an immersive connected fitness experience rather than just a smart exercise bike, however, the Bike+ is still one of the easiest recommendations in the category. You can read our complete review here.

Hydrow Arc Rower

Rowing machines are famous for getting your heart rate up while giving you an intense workout: The Hydrow Arc Rower isn’t just a beautiful example, it’s the firm’s most advanced rower.

The 24-inch HD touchscreen program provides workouts, data about your speed and calories burned, and immersive visuals for when you want to get lost in the workout.

You’ll be able to track your workouts in real-time with the company’s HydroMetrics intelligent training system, which monitors the balance of precision, power, and endurance with every stroke.

There are both guided and unguided rowing options, as well as core strength and yoga workouts, all led by world-champion athletes.

Speediance Gym Monster 2

Building a home gym often means making compromises. You either dedicate an entire room to weights and machines or settle for equipment that limits what you can do. The Speediance Gym Monster 2 strikes a balance, combining a compact footprint with an all-in-one strength training system that fits comfortably into the average home while supporting dozens of exercises. Unlike wall-mounted alternatives, it’s also ready to use with minimal setup, making it a practical choice if you’re renting or simply want the flexibility to move it later.

The Gym Monster 2 isn’t just compact. It gets smarter the more you use it. Its digital resistance system supports multiple training modes, while the built-in touchscreen delivers guided workouts, tracks your progress, and uses AI-powered recommendations to tailor future sessions. Regular software updates and companion app support help the experience evolve over time, turning it into more than just another piece of exercise equipment.

The biggest advantage, however, is flexibility. Unlike some competing smart gyms, the Gym Monster 2 doesn’t require an ongoing subscription to unlock its core training features. An optional membership adds more personalized coaching, advanced insights, and expanded workout programs, but the hardware remains highly capable on its own. If you’re looking for a versatile smart gym that doesn’t demand a dedicated workout room or another monthly bill, the Speediance Gym Monster 2 is one of the strongest options available today.

FightCamp

Home boxing may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of high-tech workouts, but the FightCamp experience is on a whole other level. The smart gloves and smart punching bag combination can track punches, speed/rate, and overall output.

You can choose from a variety of programs and styles based on what you want to practice while keeping an eye on both the timer and your goals with a nearby screen to show information from the app (you’ll probably want a TV nearby for this one).

If you already have a boxing setup at home, you can opt for the FightCamp Connect package, which includes four trackers and wraps for your hands and ankles, allowing you to use your own equipment.

Trainers are available for whatever style you prefer and your level of experience. We recommend the Core package, which is geared toward a home gym setup, although you may want to add a couple more accessories depending on how you plan to use FightCamp.

NordicTrack Commercial 1750

Running indoors doesn’t have to feel repetitive. That’s the biggest reason the NordicTrack Commercial 1750 continues to stand out. Instead of simply giving you another treadmill to log miles on, it pairs solid running performance with iFIT’s connected training platform, turning everything from recovery walks to marathon prep into a more engaging experience. The Commercial 1750 also folds away when you’re done, making it a practical choice for homes where dedicated workout space is limited.

The treadmill itself has all the hardware you’d expect from a premium model, including a cushioned running deck, a 16-inch pivoting HD touchscreen, and incline and decline controls that simulate real-world terrain. Where it earns its place on this list is through iFIT. The platform can automatically adjust your speed and incline to match trainer-led workouts, while SmartAdjust and ActivePulse personalize future sessions based on your fitness level and heart rate. Recent AI-powered coaching features and regular software updates have also helped keep the experience feeling fresh instead of turning it into just another cardio machine.

The biggest consideration is the iFIT subscription. While the Commercial 1750 can still be used in manual mode, many of its standout features, including immersive trainer-led workouts, adaptive coaching, and personalized recommendations, are tied to the membership. If you’re looking for a treadmill that can grow with your fitness goals rather than simply track your runs, though, the Commercial 1750 remains one of the best connected treadmills you can buy.

How to choose the right smart gym equipment

Start with your fitness goals

Before comparing displays, subscriptions, or AI features, decide what you want from your workouts. If your goal is improving cardio fitness, a connected treadmill, rowing machine, or exercise bike may be the right fit. If you’re focused on building muscle or maintaining strength, a smart strength trainer with adaptive resistance and guided workouts is a better investment. Choosing equipment that aligns with your fitness goals will have a much bigger impact than picking the most feature-packed machine.

Weight loss isn’t the only reason people invest in a home gym, either. Millions now use GLP-1 medications such as Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro, and Zepbound as part of their health journey. While these treatments can support significant weight loss, preserving muscle has become an equally important priority. Strength training is widely recommended alongside GLP-1 therapy, making equipment that supports progressive resistance and personalized training especially valuable.

Look for features that improve every workout

A touchscreen alone doesn’t make gym equipment smart. The best machines use technology to make every workout more effective. Look for equipment that can automatically adjust resistance, track every rep or stride, monitor long-term progress, and use AI to recommend workouts based on your goals and performance.

Many premium systems also sync with the devices you already use, pulling in data from your smartwatch or health apps to create a more complete picture of your fitness instead of treating every workout as a standalone session. Regular software updates and intuitive companion apps can also add new features long after you’ve brought the equipment home.

Understand what your subscription unlocks

Many of today’s smart home gyms rely on subscriptions, but the experience varies widely between brands. Some reserve AI coaching, advanced analytics, and guided workout libraries for paying members, while others continue to offer core training features without a monthly fee.

If more than one person in your household plans to use the equipment, check how multi-user support works before buying. Some services include multiple profiles under a single membership, while others require separate subscriptions for each user. Those ongoing costs can make a noticeable difference over the lifetime of the product, especially for families or couples who plan to work out together.

Make sure it fits your space

The smartest home gym is still the one you’ll use consistently. Before buying, consider how much room you have, whether the equipment needs to be wall-mounted, if it folds away when not in use, and how much noise it generates. Apartment dwellers may prioritize compact or quieter machines, while larger homes may have room for a dedicated strength trainer or cardio setup.