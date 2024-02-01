When it comes to the best video doorbells, Ring is the brand that immediately comes to most people’s minds. It makes a wide variety of video doorbells and was one of the companies pioneering the product. There are a lot of other video doorbell brands on the market now, however, and many of them make video doorbells that would make a nice addition to the smart home. Brands like Arlo and Google are making some of the best smart home products out there, and they lead our selections of the best Ring Doorbell alternatives.

The best Ring Doorbell alternatives in 2024

Google Nest Doorbell

Best Ring Doorbell alternative overall

Pros Cons Continuous video recording 720p resolution HDR video with night vision Talk and listen functionality

The Google Nest Doorbell is a great addition to any smart home setup and we think it’s the best Ring Doorbell alternative on the market. It has built-in intelligence and can tell the difference between a person, package, animal, and vehicles, and can send you an alert in the Google Home app. It allows you to easily check in from anywhere throughout the day or night with live HD video. Video capabilities also include HDR and night vision. With the Nest Doorbell you can talk and listen to visitors at your door, even if you’re away, making it the perfect doorbell for anybody looking to add some modern security to their smart home.

Specifications

Resolution 720p HD WiFi connectivity Yes

Arlo Video Doorbell

Best Ring Doorbell alternative runner-up

Pros Cons HDR video with night vision No removable battery 2-way audio Integrated siren Multiple powering options

Arlo has become one of the most recognized video doorbell brands alongside Ring, and the Arlo Video Doorbell is a close runner-up as the best Ring Doorbell alternative. This video doorbell offers high quality 2K video resolution with HDR capabilities. It will send you phone notifications when motion is detected, and you can even watch live streaming video on your smartphone or tablet. It can be powered by battery or hardwiring to existing doorbell wiring. It also has an integrated siren that you can trigger automatically or manually to ward off potential intruders.

Specifications

Resolution 2K HDR WiFi connectivity Yes

Eufy Smart Video Doorbell

Best premium Ring Doorbell alternative

Pros Cons Includes chime and smart lock Expensive Fingerprint recognition High-capacity battery User-friendly installation

While Eufy has made a name for itself by making robot vacuums that compete with some of the best robot vacuums, it’s also created one of the more impressive Ring Doorbell alternatives. The Eufy Smart Video Doorbell comes bundled with the Eufy S330 smart lock and chime, which together make a great home security option. It integrates rapid fingerprint recognition, a 2K camera, and a sophisticated doorbell into one. You can manage the setup remotely with the Eufy Security App, and a high-capacity battery ensures continuous and long-lasting operation.

Specifications

Resolution 2K WiFi connectivity Yes

Kasa KD110 Video Doorbell

Best budget Ring Doorbell alternative

Pros Cons 2K video resolution May have longevity issues Smart assistant compatible IP64 weather proofing

On the more affordable end of the spectrum when it comes to the best Ring Doorbell alternatives is the Kasa KD110 video doorbell. Despite its affordability, it still has some impressive smart features. It’s compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice controls. It saves footage continuously on a microSD card or to the cloud. And it allows you to watch live from anywhere on a smartphone or other supported device.

Specifications

Resolution 2K WiFi connectivity Yes

How we chose these Ring Doorbell alternatives

Smart home tech is something we focus on regularly, and we’ve taken the knowledge that comes with years of writing about the topic and put it into making our selections for the best Ring Doorbell alternatives. We’re well-versed in the technologies that go into video doorbells in general, and we’ve reviewed all that the Ring Doorbell product lineup has to offer. The features that make the Ring Doorbell brand so popular are what we looked for in competing video doorbells, leaving us with our selections for the best Ring Doorbell alternatives.

