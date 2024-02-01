When it comes to the best video doorbells, Ring is the brand that immediately comes to most people’s minds. It makes a wide variety of video doorbells and was one of the companies pioneering the product. There are a lot of other video doorbell brands on the market now, however, and many of them make video doorbells that would make a nice addition to the smart home. Brands like Arlo and Google are making some of the best smart home products out there, and they lead our selections of the best Ring Doorbell alternatives.
The best Ring Doorbell alternatives in 2024
Google Nest Doorbell
Best Ring Doorbell alternative overall
Pros
Cons
Continuous video recording
720p resolution
HDR video with night vision
Talk and listen functionality
The Google Nest Doorbell is a great addition to any smart home setup and we think it’s the best Ring Doorbell alternative on the market. It has built-in intelligence and can tell the difference between a person, package, animal, and vehicles, and can send you an alert in the Google Home app. It allows you to easily check in from anywhere throughout the day or night with live HD video. Video capabilities also include HDR and night vision. With the Nest Doorbell you can talk and listen to visitors at your door, even if you’re away, making it the perfect doorbell for anybody looking to add some modern security to their smart home.
Arlo has become one of the most recognized video doorbell brands alongside Ring, and the Arlo Video Doorbell is a close runner-up as the best Ring Doorbell alternative. This video doorbell offers high quality 2K video resolution with HDR capabilities. It will send you phone notifications when motion is detected, and you can even watch live streaming video on your smartphone or tablet. It can be powered by battery or hardwiring to existing doorbell wiring. It also has an integrated siren that you can trigger automatically or manually to ward off potential intruders.
Specifications
Resolution
2K HDR
WiFi connectivity
Yes
Eufy Smart Video Doorbell
Best premium Ring Doorbell alternative
Pros
Cons
Includes chime and smart lock
Expensive
Fingerprint recognition
High-capacity battery
User-friendly installation
While Eufy has made a name for itself by making robot vacuums that compete with some of the best robot vacuums, it’s also created one of the more impressive Ring Doorbell alternatives. The Eufy Smart Video Doorbell comes bundled with the Eufy S330 smart lock and chime, which together make a great home security option. It integrates rapid fingerprint recognition, a 2K camera, and a sophisticated doorbell into one. You can manage the setup remotely with the Eufy Security App, and a high-capacity battery ensures continuous and long-lasting operation.
Specifications
Resolution
2K
WiFi connectivity
Yes
Kasa KD110 Video Doorbell
Best budget Ring Doorbell alternative
Pros
Cons
2K video resolution
May have longevity issues
Smart assistant compatible
IP64 weather proofing
On the more affordable end of the spectrum when it comes to the best Ring Doorbell alternatives is the Kasa KD110 video doorbell. Despite its affordability, it still has some impressive smart features. It’s compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice controls. It saves footage continuously on a microSD card or to the cloud. And it allows you to watch live from anywhere on a smartphone or other supported device.
Specifications
Resolution
2K
WiFi connectivity
Yes
How we chose these Ring Doorbell alternatives
Smart home tech is something we focus on regularly, and we’ve taken the knowledge that comes with years of writing about the topic and put it into making our selections for the best Ring Doorbell alternatives. We’re well-versed in the technologies that go into video doorbells in general, and we’ve reviewed all that the Ring Doorbell product lineup has to offer. The features that make the Ring Doorbell brand so popular are what we looked for in competing video doorbells, leaving us with our selections for the best Ring Doorbell alternatives.
If you think all microwaves are built the same, you thought wrong. A microwave is one of the most easy-to-use kitchen appliances that genuinely requires no work. It easily helps you heat up food, defrost meats, cook popcorn and whatever else you may need. There are so many different microwave brands out there, it might be difficult to decide which one is the best you. That's why we are here to fill you in on the best microwave brands in 2024 that you are going to want to learn more about. These brands offer both countertop or over-the-range options and feature new innovations and enhancements that are ideal for those who use their microwaves pretty frequently. Keep reading to find out which brand is best for you and how to pick the best microwave to add to your kitchen.
Panasonic
Sleek and compact are two words that accurately describe all Panasonic microwave models. These specific devices were created to consistently reheat anything to absolute perfection. Pick from multi-ovens that air fry prep and defrost your foods with the choice of smart or voice controls. You will find basic and classic microwave options in black and silver colors that are all available at a reasonable price point.
Your kitchen is one of the most important rooms in your home, so it's vital that it's filled with trustworthy, durable and reliable appliances. That's why it is helpful to know what brands you should be shopping for when it comes time to replace or upgrade your current appliances. Whether you are looking to buy the best dishwashers, best refrigerators, ovens or microwaves on the market, we've found the most coveted brands out there for you to make a smart purchasing decision. To make sure you are getting a great deal on these appliance brands, research and pay attention to the best time to buy appliances so you aren't overpaying. Keep reading to find out our picks for the best kitchen appliance brands in 2024, in no particular order.
The 5 best smart alarm clocks for your bedside table in 2024
While regular alarm clocks are great, they're very much outpaced by modern smart alarm clocks that have a ton of great features, including ones that can help you get to sleep. Whether it's meditation and white noise or even a slowly dimming light, smart clocks can get away from the screen and sleep more regularly. In fact, some smart alarms even have forms of sleep tracking, so you don't have to wear your smartwatch or smart ring to bed if it makes you uncomfortable. That said, if you still do want some sort of display and the ability to get information, there are a couple of opitons for that too.
To that end, we've compiled our favorite smart alarm clocks below so that you can find the best one that fits your needs, whether it's a budget-friendly and toned-down one, or a much fancier one with a full display.
The Best Smart Alarm Clocks in 2024