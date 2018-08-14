We’re lovin’ these toaster ovens that do way more than brown bread

Share

Are you looking for a toaster oven that can also make beef jerky or steam vegetables? Do you need a countertop appliance for making pizza? Toaster ovens have come a long way since their days as Bagel Bite-making machines. Many have bigger capacity and more features that might make them better suited than your full-size oven for certain dishes. Plus, they won’t heat up your entire kitchen in summertime.

Even if you’re just looking for a toaster oven that can, you know, toast bread, here are seven of the best you can buy right now.

If you’re looking for a toaster oven that can do a lot more than cook bread to perfection, you should check out the Breville Smart Oven Pro. This top-of-the-line offering uses “Element IQ” cooking technology to automatically adjust its heating method, allowing you to properly cook everything from pizza to cookies. The Breville Smart Oven is one of the bigger offerings on this list, too, with enough interior cooking space to toast six slices of bread or a 13-inch pizza. This impressive oven also has a convection feature that can speed up the cooking process by up to 30 percent.

The Breville Smart Oven Pro separates itself from the competition with advanced features like its slow-cook function. In addition to quickly toasting slices of bread, this appliance can be set to cook for as long as 10 hours at a low temperature. Sadly, such features don’t come cheap. While the host of convenient features — which includes a non-stick coating and an auto-eject rack — help justify the cost, you’ll definitely want to make the most of its cooking, toasting, and baking capabilities.

This Hamilton Beach offering brings convection cooking into your kitchen at a reasonable price. This toaster oven can bake, broil, and toast, and with a built-in convection fan, you can be sure that your meals will be evenly cooked. You can also cook up to six slices of bread or a 12-inch pizza, at the same time on the adjustable rack. The included 9-by-11-inch baking pan easily fits inside.

Unlike most toaster ovens, Easy Reach features a roll-top door that lifts up and out of the way. This gives you easy access to your food and makes it impossible for you to spill on the door. You’ll also get a full-width crumb tray, making it easy to clean. There’s no digital display on this toaster oven, but the analog controls are simple and adequate. Not bad for one of the least-expensive options on this list.

The Cuisinart Convection Steam Oven is packed with just about every cooking function you could possibly want — and a few you might not — in a toaster oven. In addition to toasting, baking, broiling, and convection heating, the toaster oven harnesses the power of steam. The 47-ounce reservoir provides up to two hours of steam cooking, thus allowing you to make some amazingly healthy and moist meals. It’s a feature that costs thousands in a full-size oven, so this is a great way to experiment with a chef-approved technique. You may not be able to fit a Thanksgiving turkey in there, but it is big enough for a 4.5-pound chicken. The Cuisinart Convection Steam Oven is perfect for adventurous cooks who want to test out different cooking styles, though it might be a tad too expensive for someone who just wants to toast bread.

If all you want is to make something to smear your jam on in the morning, look no further than the Black + Decker 4-Slice Toaster Oven. This machine may not have convection heating or a steam function, but it easily accomplishes what it was designed to do. This toaster is on the smaller side of the spectrum, measuring a mere 15.5-inches wide, but it can still comfortably cook a 9-inch pizza or four slices of bread in its 10.75-by-9-by-7-inches interior. The Black + Decker 4-Slice Toaster also has “even toast technology,” which, as you may have guessed, evenly cooks your toast. A 30-minute timer and crumb tray round out the features on this budget buy, which gives you more than enough time to make some Bagel Bites.

Oster’s Convection Toaster Oven delivers many of the features included in top-of-the-line models, but for a reasonable price. The toaster benefits from a large interior that’s capable of toasting up to six slices of bread at once, a convection mode for faster cooking, an interior light, and digital controls. The toaster also can also fluctuate between 150 and 450 degrees Fahrenheit, and can cook for up to 90 minutes at a time. It even comes with adjustable broil, giving you the ability to delicately melt deserts or cheesy breads. A higher broiling temperature works for meats that can fit into its 13.7-by-13.48-by-5.31-inches interior chamber.

All of the toaster ovens on this list can toast, bake, and broil. A few products also have the ability to quickly cook with convection heat, and one toaster oven can even use steam. What else can a toaster oven possibly do? Well, in addition to baking, broiling, and toasting, DeLonghi’s offering has a dehydrate function. That’s right, you can make your own beef jerky in this toaster oven. The device also touts a 0.5-cubic-foot interior, which can fit two racks and allows you to cook multiple items at once (like two 12-inch pizzas). Convection fans will cook your food just right, no matter where it’s sitting in this toaster oven.

The Breville Smart Oven Pro is one of the best toaster ovens currently on the market, but at $270, it might be more than you’re willing to pay. Luckily, Breville has a few other options. The Breville Mini Smart Oven is nearly half the price when compared to the company’s top-of-the-line offering, but still boasts Element IQ Technology, multiple pre-set functions, a non-stick interior, and a digital display. Its 0.45-cubic-foot cooking space can’t hold a dutch oven like its big brother, but it is big enough for an 11-inch pizza, While the Breville Mini does pack power into a 16-inch package, it doesn’t have convection heating, a function available on less expensive models.

