Milwaukee Black Friday deals: Save on power tools and accessories

John Alexander
By
Milwaukee Logo on glove.
With Black Friday in full swing, now is a great time to pick up tools and essentials that you’ll need for the full year. Modern power tools are becoming more and more wireless, with brand-dependent interchangeable batteries becoming the norm in terms of power supply. That’s why it is useful to get a look at Black Friday power tool deals from a macro perspective, but equally useful to zoom in on them, brand by brand. The more tools (and batteries) you have from one particular brand, the more likely you are to enjoy using that system. Here, we’re looking at Milwaukee, which offers low cost tools all year long.

As with our examination of DeWalt Black Friday deals, we’re going to focus on Milwaukee’s power tools first. Then, we’ll give you a rundown of useful Milwaukee accessories that you can buy at a discount, too.

Best Milwaukee power tool Black Friday deals

Milwaukee M18 Inflator connected to a van tire.
.

The following tools are all part of Milwaukee’s incredibly popular M18 line. Tools included in the list are “Bare Tool” meaning that you’ll need to grab the battery pack as well (at the very bottom of the list). One thing that we like about Milwaukee’s tool sets is that they are relatively inexpensive to begin with. Though, their accessories (further below), really give them a run for their money. In any event, if you don’t already have an M18 battery and charger, this is a great time to get invested in the Milwaukee system, as once you get your first battery, the entire M18 line is open for you. Try these favorite deals of ours, first:

  • M18 Cordless Drill / Driver —
  • M18 Reciprocating Saw —
  • M18 Inflator —
  • M18 High Torque 1/2″ Impact Wrench with Fusion Ring —
  • M18 Battery and Charger Kit —
Best Milwaukee accessory Black Friday deals

The front of a Milwaukee Tool Bag with the logo clearly on display.
.

As mentioned previously, Milwaukee’s accessories are sort of “on sale” even when they aren’t on sale. That is to say, most of them are quite inexpensive. Here are a few more great deals from Milwaukee:

  • 2-Layer Performance Face Mask (3 Pack) —
  • Milwaukee Tool Bag —
  • Folding Utility Knife —
  • Electric Tool Hardline Smooth Blade Pocket Knife —

John Alexander
