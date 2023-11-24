 Skip to main content
Don't miss these killer Black Friday heated blanket deals

Black Friday is nearly here, but many retailers have already started offering up some early Black Friday deals. This makes now as good a time as any to get some of the best smart home devices to keep around the house. A particularly good smart home device to have as we head into the colder temperatures of winter is a heated blanket. A heated blanket makes a great gift for a loved one or for yourself, and there are several currently seeing some discounted Black Friday prices.

Best heated blanket Black Friday deal

Octrot electric heated throw blanket — $30, was $40

A woman sleeps under the Octrot electric heated throw blanket in blue plaid.
Octrot

While it may seem like there’s not much to differentiate between one heated blanket and another, the Octrot electric heated blanket offers some style alongside its warming capabilities. It’s available in a dozen different plaid styles, as well as several different sizes. This deal is on the 50-inch by 60-inch blanket. This is a convenient size for a throw blanket, making it easy to wrap yourself up for a movie or for doing some work on your laptop.

It has several smart features that will make it a nice addition to any sofa or bedroom. It has an LED display screen and user-friendly remote control that allow for easy control and customization. You can adjust the temperature from 86-degrees to 131-degrees Fahrenheit. It has 10 heating settings to suit your desired comfort level, as well as five timing settings to automatically shut the blanket off when you like. The Octrot electric heated throw blanket is made with high-quality materials to ensure durability and long lasting use.

More heated blanket Black Friday deals

But Octrot isn’t the only quality heated blanket brand with a blanket seeing a discount for Black Friday. Names like JTE, Bedsure, and HomeMate can be found amongst the early Black Friday heated blanket deals, and you’ll find all sorts of different blankets that include throw blankets and comforters. In fact, prices are so low on heated blankets you could easily grab two or three with your savings and ensure you have a heated blanket within reach throughout the cold season.

  • JTE flannel sherpa heated blanket —
  • HomeMate heated throw blanket —
  • Bedsure soft flannel heated blanket —
  • ZonLi queen size heated blanket —
  • Thermee micro flannel heated blanket —
  • Guahaoi queen size heated blanket —

