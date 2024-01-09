This Lenovo ThinkPad X1 has an MSRP of $2,709 — today it’s $948

We are here to tell you that we’ve found one of the best Lenovo laptops deals on the market. The ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 laptop is now 65% off on the Lenovo website for an amazing price of $948. Originally priced at $1,671, you can save hundreds of dollars on this computer that will make your work life easier and more efficient. Need we say more?

Why you should buy the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7

With a 360-degree hinge, this convertible 2-in-1 laptop can switch between a laptop, tablet, tent and stand modes, making it great for any and all working conditions. This allows you to type, sketch, sign documents, answer emails or take notes with the included garaged pen that is fully rechargeable. If you spend a lot of time on video calls, you’ll appreciate the computer’s webcam that features three FHD resolution options (including IR and computer vision technology), four integrated AI-based noise-cancelling microphones with Dolby Voice and four speakers with Dolby Atmos. You’ll get great picture quality while virtually collaborating with your coworkers and colleagues with Eyesafe, the laptop’s certified display options that reduce eye fatigue and reduce blue-light emissions.

This laptop is ideal for businesspeople who need added security, high-performance , business features and a sustained battery life. According to one of our editors, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 “has a robust build quality that should last for years, and it’s stocked with up-to-date components.” This review highlights an excellent keyboard, strong security and privacy features, and solid productivity performance as some of the laptop’s most important and positive features. It is a “solid business 2-in-1 choice, offering a vPro CPU option for enhanced management and security and a host of other features that are of interest to security- and privacy-minded businesspeople.”

Don’t miss out on one of the best laptop deals we’ve seen in awhile. You can now pay an amazing price of $948 for this 2-in-1 laptop that will improve your productivity while keeping all of your information safe and private. With an astounding 65% discount on the Lenovo website, this is a deal that you don’t want to miss.

