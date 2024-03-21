 Skip to main content
Save $600 on this Lenovo gaming PC with an RTX 4080 today

Aaron Mamiit
By
Lenovo Legion Tower 7i gaming PC sitting on a table.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

For a gaming PC that will last the test of time with the proper component upgrades, you should think about buying the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i Gen 8, especially now that it’s available from Lenovo with a 20% discount. From the gaming desktop’s original price of $2,900, it’s down to $2,300 for savings of $600 that you can spend on monitor deals, other accessories, or video games. The offer may expire at any moment though, so if you want to take advantage of one of the most attractive gaming PC deals today, you need to proceed with the purchase right away.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i Gen 8 gaming PC

The Lenovo Legion Tower 7i Gen 8 gaming PC is powered by the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, alongside 16GB of RAM that’s good for gaming, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. With these specifications, you’ll be able to play the best PC games without any issues, and you’ll be ready for the upcoming PC games of the next few years. When you think it’s time to upgrade certain components, it will be easy to access the gaming desktop’s interiors, and there’s a lot of space for you to do your tinkering.

The 512GB SSD of the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i Gen 8 gaming PC offers ample storage space for several AAA titles, and it ships with Windows 11 Home so you can start installing your favorite video games right away. The gaming desktop also comes with three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, a subscription service that grants access to a huge library of games that you can download and play as long as your membership remains active.

Trending Deals:

The Lenovo Legion Tower 7i Gen 8 gaming PC is a powerhouse today, and it can still be a decent device in the future if you’re able to upgrade its components. Lenovo is selling the gaming desktop at 20% off, which translates to $600 in savings on its original price of $2,900 for a lowered price of $2,300. It’s still a pretty significant investment, but it’s excellent value for a machine that could last for several years. You’ll need to hurry with your purchase though, because the price of the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i Gen 8 gaming PC may be back to normal as soon as tomorrow.

