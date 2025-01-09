Ecovacs shows off powerful Deebot X8 Pro Omni robot vacuum at CES 2025

Ecovacs came out swinging at CES 2025, revealing a slew of smart home products running the gamut from robot vacuums and lawnmowers to bizarre window-cleaning robots. The star, however, was the Deebot X8 Pro Omni — a powerful robot vacuum that makes big changes to its mopping abilities thanks to a new collaboration with Tineco.

Though it didn’t pick up a robotic arm like the Roborock Saros Z70, the Deebot X8 Pro Omni did learn some cool new mopping techniques. There are two big upgrades here, the first being additional pressure while mopping. The X8 Pro Omni can create up to 4,000Pa pressure and spin at up to 200 rpm, which should result in better cleaning than anything else we’ve seen from Ecovacs so far. The other upgrade is a self-washing mop, which continually cleans itself while mopping your floors, ensuring every mess is tackled by a clean mop.

Other notable features of the Deebot X8 Pro Omni include 18,000Pa suction while vacuuming, a swinging side brush for better coverage around furniture, and a sliding roller mop for cleaning near baseboards. You’ll also get a charging dock that automatically removes debris from the robot’s dustbin, then washes and dries its mopping pads to prepare for the next task.

Toss in a LiDAR navigation system and a new TruEdge 3D Edge Sensor to better map your home, and it’s shaping up to be a solid choice for shoppers when it arrives on February 18. Pricing is yet to be determined.

Along with the Deebot X8 Pro Omni, Ecovacs also showed off the GOAT A1 3000. This robot lawnmower is the flagship of the GOAT lineup, featuring satellite-based RTK positioning, front-facing LiDAR, and camera vision to accurately navigate your yard. Underneath the chassis, you’ll find a dual-plate cutting system, which Ecovacs says results in increased coverage and a motor that can propel it through various types of grass.

Last but not least was the quirky Winbot W2 Pro Omni — an automatic window cleaner designed to provide streak-free cleans with little manual intervention. Its portable docking station can charge the robot, allowing it to recharge its battery as it’s cleaning, ensuring it won’t run out of juice while tackling large projects. It’s best suited for large windows and uses an industry-first three-nozzle sprayer to deal with stains and clean glass surfaces crystal clear.

Expect to learn more about pricing and release dates in the coming weeks.