Beatbot reveals futuristic AquaSense 2 Series pool cleaners at CES 2025

The original AquaSense Series was wildly popular when it hit the market in early 2024, and at CES 2025, Beatbot officially revealed its successor, the AquaSense 2 Series. Consisting of three robotic pool cleaners and starting at $1,500, Series 2 models are designed to automate all aspects of pool cleaning. The high-end AquaSense 2 Ultra even incorporates AI technology into the mix, promising a superior clean.

AquaSense 2 is the most affordable of the trio at $1,499, yet the three-in-one pool cleaner is still pretty well-rounded. It can clean floors, walls, and the waterline, and can run for up to four hours before needing a recharge. Toss in obstacle detection, four unique cleaning modes, and an array of 16 sensors, and it’s well-suited for most pools.

Step up to the AquaSense 2 Pro at $2,499, and you’ll get a handful of additional features. These include the ability to clean the water surface and carry out water clarification tasks. It even benefits from six additional sensors and manual remote navigation so you can help it navigate any tricky sections of your pool.

The most impressive robot in the lineup is the AquaSense 2 Ultra — though it carries the premium price of $3,450. That makes it one of the most expensive robotic pool cleaners on the market. However, it backs up that eye-watering price tag with plenty of features you won’t find anywhere else. Its coolest feature is HybridSense AI Pool Mapping, which uses an array of 27 sensors to clean the surface, waterline, floor, and walls, as well as perform water clarification tasks. Unlike the other two robots, it also features two side brushes for an improved clean.

All three are designed to work with above-ground and in-ground pools and cover 300 square meters. They can also handle pools of any shape, ensuring they’re a good fit for nearly all shoppers. The AquaSense 2 Ultra is the most exciting of the trio, as its AI capabilities should make it a serious upgrade over the existing AquaSense Pro. Compared to the old AquaSense Pro, it gets you two additional motors and seven additional sensors, along with AI support, and it’s poised to make a splash when it hits the market on February 10.

