 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. News

Beatbot reveals futuristic AquaSense 2 Series pool cleaners at CES 2025

By
The Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra near a pool.
Beatbot
CES 2025
Read and watch our complete CES coverage here
Updated less than 5 minutes ago

The original AquaSense Series was wildly popular when it hit the market in early 2024, and at CES 2025, Beatbot officially revealed its successor, the AquaSense 2 Series. Consisting of three robotic pool cleaners and starting at $1,500, Series 2 models are designed to automate all aspects of pool cleaning. The high-end AquaSense 2 Ultra even incorporates AI technology into the mix, promising a superior clean.

CES Brand Spotlight Banner
Digital Trends received compensation for considering coverage of these products. The brand had no input on the editorial content and did not influence the coverage.

AquaSense 2 is the most affordable of the trio at $1,499, yet the three-in-one pool cleaner is still pretty well-rounded. It can clean floors, walls, and the waterline, and can run for up to four hours before needing a recharge. Toss in obstacle detection, four unique cleaning modes, and an array of 16 sensors, and it’s well-suited for most pools.

Recommended Videos

Step up to the AquaSense 2 Pro at $2,499, and you’ll get a handful of additional features. These include the ability to clean the water surface and carry out water clarification tasks. It even benefits from six additional sensors and manual remote navigation so you can help it navigate any tricky sections of your pool.

The Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra on a stylized background.
Beatbot

The most impressive robot in the lineup is the AquaSense 2 Ultra — though it carries the premium price of $3,450. That makes it one of the most expensive robotic pool cleaners on the market. However, it backs up that eye-watering price tag with plenty of features you won’t find anywhere else. Its coolest feature is HybridSense AI Pool Mapping, which uses an array of 27 sensors to clean the surface, waterline, floor, and walls, as well as perform water clarification tasks. Unlike the other two robots, it also features two side brushes for an improved clean.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

All three are designed to work with above-ground and in-ground pools and cover 300 square meters. They can also handle pools of any shape, ensuring they’re a good fit for nearly all shoppers. The AquaSense 2 Ultra is the most exciting of the trio, as its AI capabilities should make it a serious upgrade over the existing AquaSense Pro. Compared to the old AquaSense Pro, it gets you two additional motors and seven additional sensors, along with AI support, and it’s poised to make a splash when it hits the market on February 10.

Related

If you can’t wait until February, check out the best robotic pool cleaners for a list of alternatives that are available right now.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
Walmart slashed this KitchenAid hand mixer’s price to $35
The KitchenAid 3-Speed Hand Mixer on the kitchen counter.

The holiday season is the perfect time to make a few upgrades in your kitchen, and Walmart has an offer that's going to be hard to refuse. The KitchenAid 3-Speed Hand Mixer, originally sold for $50, is down to a more affordable $35 following a $15 discount. We're not sure how much time is remaining before this bargain ends, but like all KitchenAid deals, we're expecting stocks to sell out quickly. Add the kitchen gadget to your cart and proceed with the checkout process as soon as you can to secure the savings!

Why you should buy the KitchenAid 3-Speed Hand Mixer
Stand mixers are extremely useful, but if you want something space-saving and less expensive, then you should go for a hand mixer. KitchenAid is one of the best brands in both categories, so you can't go wrong with the KitchenAid 3-Speed Hand Mixer. As its name suggest, it offers three different mixing speeds that you can easily switch between using a sliding button. From mixing nuts and chocolate chips into dough on the lowest speed to whipping egg whites on the highest speed, the KitchenAid 3-Speed Hand Mixer has the right setting for any task in the kitchen.

Read more
This portable power station is on sale for an affordable $130
The Qunler iFanze 300W Portable Power Station on a white background.

A portable power station has many uses, such as providing backup power during an outage and charging electronic devices when you're outdoors. If you don't own one yet, or you feel that you need more, here's an offer that you won't want to miss: the Qunler iFanze 300W Portable Power Station for only $130 from Walmart instead of its sticker price of $400. This clearance sale isn't going to last long though, so if you want to take advantage of the $270 in savings, you're going to have to proceed with your purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the Qunler iFanze 300W Portable Power Station
When it comes to portable power stations, the most important thing to consider is their capacity. The Qunler iFanze 300W Portable Power Station is equipped with a 296Wh lithium-ion battery pack that you can recharge with an AC adaptor while at home or the car outlet when you're on a road trip. You also have the option of using a solar panel to recharge the Qunler iFanze 300W Portable Power Station, but that will be a separate purchase.

Read more
Apple might be releasing a HomePod mini 2 in early 2025
homepod mini side top

The HomePod mini first launched in 2020 to mediocre praise. While Apple fans celebrated the bite-sized speaker, other critics pointed out that it lacked the intelligence of its competitors. The main selling point of the HomePod mini is its sound quality; now that so many other smart speakers have rid themselves of the tinny audio that first plagued their launch, Apple will need to step it up if it introduces the rumored HomePod mini 2 next year.

Unfortunately, it seems the planned upgrades aren't that noteworthy, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The new smart home speaker is said to come equipped with Apple's in-house Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip. This would allow the HomePod mini 2 to connect more easily and with greater bandwidth than the current model of HomePod.

Read more