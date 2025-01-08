The Dreame Z1 Pro Robotic Pool Cleaner takes the hassle out of pool maintenance

Robot vacuums are out. Robot pool cleaners are in (the deep end). In addition to the noteworthy Dreame X50 Ultra, the company has introduced the Z1 Pro robotic pool cleaner. At first glance, it looks like the world’s bulkiest robovac. With large treads instead of wheels and dual brushes on the front, the Z1 Pro looks like a cross between a tank and spaceship.

There’s a reason it’s significantly larger than household bots, though. Navigating through the water is more difficult from a physical standpoint, but it’s also trickier for the navigation system. The Z1 Pro utilizes a combination of ultrasound, 3D structured light, and infrared to make its way through the depths, but what stands out most is its ability to handle elevation shifts. Early models of robot pool cleaners struggled with dips in the floor of the pool, but the Z1 Pro can clean not just the floor but also the walls (by literally climbing them) and the surface of the water. It will float atop your pool and act as a skimmer, too.

The Z1 Pro is able to clean pools up to 2,160 square feet with up to four hours of runtime. It has around 8,000 gallons per hour of suction and will help keep your pool free of leaves and debris, even in winter. And did we mention that it will automatically return to the poolside and park for easier retrieval?

The Z1 Pro is available for preorder now and retails for $1,599.

In addition to the Z1 Pro, Dreame also released the H12 Pro FlexReach Wet & Dry Vacuum. This handheld vac is sort of a jack of all trades, ideal for sucking up accidental spills and other day-to-day messes. It has an impressive 18,000Pa of suction and can lie flat, making it easy to get underneath furniture, the edges of cabinets, and much more. However, what’s more impressive is that it can dry the floor with air temperatures as high as 194 degrees, and also apply those same temperatures to a self-cleaning system.

The H12 Pro FlexReach Wet & Dry Vacuum will be available in February for $449.

If air quality is a concern, the Dreame Z30 might be what you’re looking for. This powerful vacuum cleaner is equipped with a HEPA filter that removes 99.99% of particles from the air and has up to 90 minutes of runtime on a single charge. An LCD screen gives you a real-time view of how the cleaning is going, and the vacuum senses dirt and adjusts its suction power depending on how many particles it detects. One area it particularly excels in is picking up loose pet fur (even those stubborn cat hairs that cling to carpets).

The Dreame Z30 is available for preorder now and will be available on Amazon starting on February 21 for $500. If you preorder, you can get a 30% discount and extend the warranty by one year for free.

Dreame surprised us with its innovations this year, but one thing is clear: The company is serious about making cleaning much less of a chore.