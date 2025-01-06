Roborock’s new smart vacuums will pick up your socks for you

Roborock has long built a reputation for producing innovative, useful robovacs, including the Qrevo Curv and the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra. At CES 2025, Roborock introduced new entries to its already impressive lineup: the Roborock Saros Z70, Saros 10, and Saros 10R. Oh, and did we mention these robots have an extendable arm that can pick up trash, socks, and even lightweight shoes?

The OmniGrip expands the functionality from that of a simple robot vacuum to an in-home helper that removes obstacles that would have previously resulted in a subpar cleaning job. Normally, you would need to pick up anything that gets in the way of the vacuum; even something as small as a sock could be enough to jam the brush or disrupt its path. The OmniGrip is able to lift objects and move them out of the way, carrying them to a predetermined location. It can pick up objects under 300 grams, although its ability to recognize those objects will initially be limited to just small towels, socks, tissue, and sandals.

The Roborock Saros 10 also features the RetractSense Navigation System; it can retract the arm into itself and pass under low areas like couches. It has a form factor of just 7.98 centimeters, or roughly 3.15 inches. It also features an upgraded mopping system for a deeper, more thorough clean.

The Saros 10R moves away from the standard Laser Distance Sensor (LDS) navigation in favor of a more advanced navigation system that uses an AI-powered camera to create better 3D environmental maps and more accurately detect obstacles. It shares the narrow build of the Saros 10.

On top of its new line of robovacs, Roborock has also introduced a handheld wet-dry vacuum. The F25 Series can lie practically flat to get underneath furniture, and its tangle-free roller means you’ll spend less time trying to figure out exactly which piece of string or debris is jamming the brush.

In short, these new robovacs build on previous iterations with better cleaning, navigation, and functionality. The Roborock Saros 10 is scheduled to release in January 2025, although a firm price hasn’t been given. The Saros 10R, Saros Z70, and Roborock F25 Series are set to become available sometime in 2025, although the window is a bit fuzzier for these models.