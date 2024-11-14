Tapo, a brand responsible for a wide range of smart gadgets, has just revealed two new robot vacuums — the Tapo RV30 Max Series and Tapo RV20 Max Series. Both can be purchased as standalone robots or bundled with an auto-empty dock, and they offer some pretty impressive stats despite their entry-level price tags below $300.

The Tapo RV30 Max is the more expensive of the duo, clocking in at $220 ($300 when bundled with its auto-empty docking station). Its suction numbers are quite low at just 5,300 Pa, but it does offer a unique Mesh Grid feature that helps it accurately map and move about your home. It works in conjunction with lidar and IMU Dual Navigation, which should also make it great at avoiding obstacles.

The Tapo RV30 Max can’t retract its mop like premium competitors, but it’ll avoid carpets when mopping mode is activated, ensuring your carpets stay dry while its mopping plate is in motion. When vacuuming, it can employ a Suction Boost feature to handle areas with excessive dirt. Spring for the $300 RV30 Max Plus and its auto-empty station, and it can store dust for up to two months before needing to be replaced.

Pretty much all of these features are shared on the RV20 Max Series, which starts at $200 and jumps to $250 when bundled with an auto-empty dock. The big difference is its mapping system, which uses MagSlim lidar navigation and ditches IMU Dual Navigation. This means it likely won’t be as accurate as the RV30 Max, so don’t expect comprehensive coverage or for obstacle avoidance to be as precise.

Other notable features found on both robots include runtimes of over two hours on a single charge, 300-milliliter water tanks, a Quiet Mode that operates at just 52 decibels, and five levels of suction power. That’s a pretty stacked feature lineup for robot vacuums under $300, and they look like they could be a solid entry point into the world of automated floor cleaners. They won’t clean as well as something like the Roborock Qrevo Curv, but at this price point, they’re certainly worth a closer look.

The Tapo RV30 Max and RV30 Max Plus are available now, while the RV20 Max and RV20 Max Plus launch on December 2.