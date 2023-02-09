The Yale Assure Lock 2 launched in September 2022, offering a sleek design and bringing impressive functionality to your front door. Several different styles are currently available, and Yale is looking to add one more later this year with the Viva Magenta color option.

Yale is teaming up with Pantone, a company dedicated to all things color and design, to bring the Pantone Color of the Year 2023 to a limited-edition model of the Assure Lock 2. The overall design of the smart lock is unchanged, meaning you’ll benefit from a compact footprint and the ability to use your Yale app to remotely control the device. In other words, it’s the same device we loved back in 2022, but with a vibrant new color scheme.

Currently, the Yale Assure Lock 2 is available in three colors — black, bronze, and satin nickel. Those are standard options for most smart locks, but the upcoming inclusion of Viva Magenta is an outlier for the industry. Few smart locks offer such a bold choice, and it’ll be interesting to see if other manufacturers follow Yale’s lead and start producing smart locks with “fun” color schemes. And if this collaboration does well, it’s possible we’ll see even more colors for the Assure Lock 2.

The Assure Lock 2 is already one of the best smart locks around, and the addition of a new variant only makes it more enticing. We’re still waiting on an official release date, images, and pricing for the Pantone collaboration, so stay tuned for more details in the coming weeks.

