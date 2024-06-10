 Skip to main content
Philips launches its first smart lock with Wi-Fi that can be controlled from anywhere

Philips has officially launched its first smart deadbolt with built-in Wi-Fi (aptly named the Philips Smart Deadbolt with Built-In Wi-Fi), giving users the ability to control their front door regardless of location. There’s no need for a secondary bridge or other devices, as the lock itself connects directly to the Philips Home Access App via Wi-Fi, making setup a quick and easy process.

Further streamlining the setup process is the retrofit design of the smart lock. It should easily fit over most existing hardware, so you won’t have to change out any deadbolts or worry about passing out new keys. That means the outside portion of your front door will largely look unchanged, though you’ll still benefit from “smarts” such as voice command integration, auto-unlock function, door position sensing, and remote access via the mobile app.

Included with the smart lock is a wireless keypad. This is placed near the front door, allowing you to enter a passcode or scan your fingerprint to quickly lock or unlock the door. This also means guests won’t have to download an app or receive a physical key to use the smart lock, as they can simply enter a password to get inside.

Alexa and Google Assistant work with the Philips smart lock, though Matter and Apple Home are both notably absent. Aside from that wrinkle, this looks to be a compelling retrofit smart lock. Not only is it easy to install and loaded with features but it’s seeing a launch discount of $90 — letting shoppers pick it up for just $130.

The retrofit smart lock market isn’t oversaturated with products, but the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock is a perennial favorite. It’s much more expensive than the Philips Smart Deadbolt with Built-In Wi-Fi, but its design is a bit more compact. It can also be paired with the Keypad Touch, letting users access it via not just a mobile app but also a physical keypad and fingerprint scanner. However, it’s still in a much higher price bracket than the Philips Smart Deadbolt with Built-In Wi-Fi, so be sure to give this new release a look if you’re in the market for an affordable smart lock.

