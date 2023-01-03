 Skip to main content
Lockly smart lock adds voice controls, fingerprint sensor to existing deadbolts

Jon Bitner
By
Check out our complete coverage of CES 2023 live from Las Vegas

Lockly seems to have kept renters in mind with its latest product, the Flex Touch Pro. Unlike most traditional smart locks, this one doesn’t require you to install a new deadbolt — yet still manages to add both voice controls and a fingerprint scanner to your front door.

The Flex Touch Pro was revealed during CES 2023 and is scheduled to be released in the first quarter of 2023 with a price tag of $230. That pricing puts it right in the middle of the smart lock market, although its retrofitting design and impressive biometric features should make it an appealing option for both renters and homeowners. The product comes with three unique frames to offer a nearly universal fit and supports Wi-Fi for remote access, letting you check in on the status of your door regardless of where you are.

The Lockly Flex Touch Pro installed on an existing deadbolt.

While voice control and a fingerprint scanner are the big draws, you can also control the Flex Touch Pro with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, or the Lockly app. The device should last up to nine months before needing new batteries and is IPX4-certified to handle inclement weather.

Lockly also revealed the Access Touch Pro, which offers many of the same features as the Flex Touch Pro, but is a full replacement for your existing deadbolt. It’ll also launch in the first quarter of 2023, but costs a bit more at $250. Just like the Flex, it offers voice controls and a fingerprint scanner, but picks up some cool rekeying technology that lets you simply replace your key instead of needing to refit the entire lock, along with a few other premium features.

Can’t wait and need a smart lock today? Check out our roundup of the best smart locks to find something that fits every budget.

