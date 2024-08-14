This 75-inch 4K TV is under $500 during Best Buy’s sale

Like us, you probably didn’t think that you can get a 75-inch 4K TV for less than $500, but Best Buy is proving us all wrong with its offer for the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV. From its original price of $650, it’s down to just $470 following a $180 discount. If you want to get this massive screen for this special price, you’re going to have to complete your purchase as soon as possible because the savings from one of the most attractive TV deals in the market may no longer be available as soon as tomorrow.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV

If our guide on what size TV to buy says you have ample space for it, you wouldn’t want to miss this chance to buy the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV for cheaper than usual. The massive screen will let everyone in the living room see what’s playing, and 4K Ultra HD resolution will combine with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for a cinematic experience in the comfort of your own home.

The 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV isn’t just all about its size though. It has a Game Mode that will significantly reduce input lag, which is perfect for gamers and their controllers. It’s also a smart TV that runs on Amazon’s Fire TV. Not only does the platform grant access to all of the popular streaming services like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, but it will also let you tap the capabilities of Amazon’s Alexa through the included Alexa Voice Remote.

There’s no better way to upgrade your home theater setup than with a massive screen, and you can get one for below $500 from Best Buy. The price of the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV, which is originally $650, has been slashed to only $470. There’s no telling how much time is remaining for you to be able to pocket the $180 in savings, but one thing’s for sure — there will be a lot of shoppers who will be interested in this deal. You need to finish your transaction for the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV before the stocks that are up for sale run out or the offer expires.