Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Lenovo's iPad alternative is $200 off for a limited time

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 Home screen with Precision Pen 3
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

Even with the discounts from iPad deals, most of Apple’s tablets are relatively expensive, so you may want to check out the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 as a cheaper alternative. Originally $430, the device is currently even more affordable due to a 47% discount from Lenovo that slashes its price to just $225. However, if you want to take advantage of the $205 in savings, you need to move fast with your purchase because there’s no telling when the offer will end. It may get taken down as soon as tomorrow, so there’s no time to waste — buy the tablet now.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2

The first thing that you’ll notice with the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 is its gorgeous display. It’s an 11.2-inch OLED touchscreen with 2.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, so you’ll enjoy sharp details and smooth scrolling as you browse websites, check your emails and messages, and catch up with social media. The tablet also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos spatial audio, which makes it a great mobile device for watching all of the popular streaming shows.

In terms of performance, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 won’t let you down with its MediaTek Kompanio 1300T processor and 6GB of RAM, and you’ll have 128GB of storage space for your apps and photos. The tablet ships with Android 12 pre-installed, but you’ll be able to upgrade to the latest Android 14, and it’s compatible with the separately sold Lenovo Precision Pen 3 if you want to use it with a stylus, which you can magnetically attach to the back of the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2.

If you’re looking for tablet deals with excellent value, set your sights on Lenovo and its $205 discount for the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2. The iPad alternative, which has a regular price of $430, is down to a more affordable $225, but we think it’s only going to stay this cheap for a limited time. This bargain for the tablet may be removed at any moment, so you shouldn’t be hesitating. Proceed with the transaction to secure your own Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 at 47% off as soon as possible, or else you may regret it.

